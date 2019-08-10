Cervelli set to rehab with Curve starting Sunday

Francisco Cervelli is headed back to the 814.

The Pirates catcher will begin a rehab assignment with the Altoona Curve starting Sunday as he battles back from another concussion.

The veteran backstop is expected to work at catcher during his time in Altoona, the Pirates announced.

Cervelli has had two different stints on the injured list with concussions in 2019. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list on July 24. In 2018, Cervelli also sustained a pair of concussions, forcing him to play two games with the Curve in early July.