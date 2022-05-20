ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — For the fifth time in six games, Altoona tallied double-digit hits in a 12-4 win over Richmond Friday.

The Curve have now scored 50 run in their last six games.

Altoona opened Friday’s game with two runs in each of the first tow innings. Liover Peguero opened things up with a first inning triple driving in one on a triple. He’d later score on a ground out.

In the second, Matt Fraizer hit a two-run home run. He’d go 3-5 driving in four runs Friday night including one in Altoona’s five run sixth.

Fraizer’s single capped drove in two and capped off the frame. Altoona scored four of its five in the inning with two outs.

On the hill, Mike Burrows earned his second win of the season, allowing just one run in five innings pitched.

In the win, Altoona moved to 3-1 in the series. Game five at PNG Park is Saturday.