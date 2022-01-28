Altoona Curve to celebrate first day of individual ticket sales at CurveFest

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona Curve fans will soon have their chance to purchase single-game tickets at Peoples Natural Gas (PNG) Field at the upcoming CurveFest.

CurveFest will take place Saturday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first 200 fans that purchase tickets will receive a Curve Winter Headband presented by Ravine. Additionally, fans who purchase tickets for Opening Night at CurveFest will receive a complimentary ticket (of equal or lesser value) to any other April or May home game.

Single-game ticket sales for the 2022 season will go on sale online starting at 1 p.m.

The CurveFest is also the first opportunity for Curve Season Ticket Holders, Mini Plan holders, Package Holders and Silver Streamers to pick up their tickets for the 2022 campaign. Packages and plans are currently on sale.

Fans will also have an opportunity to sign up children ages three to 12 years old for the Richey’s Diary Curve Kids Club to receive a free ticket to 11 Sunday home games. Upgraded memberships are also available as part of the Curve’s Little Locos, which includes additional ticket vouchers, a customized team box with Curve gear, and the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at a 2022 Curve Game.

Those attending CurveFest should park in the Red or Tan lots to purchase their tickets at the VIP ticket window.

CurveFest will feature complimentary food from Fredericks Meat Market, a fire pit from Beck’s Maintenance, and auditions for 2022 National Anthem and God Bless America performers.

Auditions begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 12:30 p.m. Individuals and small groups are invited to try out. The Curve said lyrics will be provided upon request. No CDs, tapes, emails or digital submissions will be accepted.

The 2022 season is slated to begin Friday, April 8, with a three-game series against the Harrisburg Senators.

For tickets and more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877-99-CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., during every home game, and online.