Altoona Curve set to begin season on time despite MLB lockout

As opening day gets closer it doesn’t look promising for the MLB lockout to end in time to prevent any major league games from getting cancelled. Fortunately for baseball fans in the Altoona area, the Curve will not have any games cancelled.

“We’re fortunate enough to not be affected by the major league lockout,” said Curve General Manager Nate Bowen. “So, we’re excited coming off of a year where we didn’t have the schedule until three or four weeks before opening day to have the normal planning time and get ready for April 8th.”

Due to the majority of minor leaguers not being a part of the Players Association they will be able to play a full season. Only players on the 40 Man Roster won’t be able to perform until the lockout ends.

“Typically, it depends on the year, but Altoona has featured between one and three players that have been on the 40-man roster before so that should be the only guys that are affected if the lockout is still going on once our season starts at the beginning of April.”

After being off a season in 2020 from the pandemic, followed by the MLB cutting 42 minor league affiliates last year, Bowen says it’s been nice to be getting back to normal and having a more optimistic season.

“We’re excited to have baseball back and we’ve done a number of improvements here at the stadium,” Bowen said. “We have a new outfield wall, new video board going in so we’re pretty excited to bring baseball back in 2022.”

Home Opener for the Curve is set for Friday April 8th with first pitch at 6:00 pm