Altoona Curve opens nominations for local outstanding teachers

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve recently announced their Teacher Appreciation Night which honors the educators’ efforts in the local community.

Teacher Appreciation Night, presented by 1st SUMMIT BANK, will take place Saturday, April 23, as the Curve takes on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) at 4 a.m. Fans can nominate outstanding teachers in their lives until March 23.

Every nominated teacher will receive two complimentary Grandstand tickets to their Teacher Appreciation Night. Three teachers will be chosen as their Teachers of the Tear and receive a $100 cash prize as well as gifts from both the Curve and 1st SUMMIT BANK. To make a submission, click here to be taken the online form.

“Teachers fill such an important role in our lives as kids and they rarely receive the recognition they deserve for their efforts,” Curve General Manager Nate Bowen said. “I can`t think of a better way to finish off a successful school year than to honor some of the most impactful teachers in our community at a Curve game.”

Public Relations and Communications Manager at 1st SUMMIT BANK Sean McCool added that the bank is continuously looking for ways to support the members of the community.

“Our teachers give so much of themselves, especially over the last two years,” McCool said. “All of us at 1ST SUMMIT BANK commend the commitment of teachers in our community, and we want to recognize you for your efforts.”

Teacher Appreciation Night will also host a Book Drive which will benefit elementary school students who come from a low-income background, according to the Curve. Fans are asked to drop off books at the gate upon entrance. A suggested list of books will be made available on the teacher submission form in the near future.

The Curve is slated to begin the 2022 season on Friday, April 8, with a three-game series against the Harrisburg Senators.

For tickets and more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7.