Altoona Curve opening up ballpark for food and drinks

You can’t catch a game yet, but you can get a burger.

The Altoona Curve announced Monday Peoples Natural Gas Field will open up to the public for dine-in service, take out and even Happy Hour.

You can make a reservation and dine in at PNG Field on Thursday, June 18 from 4-7 p.m. You can enjoy Happy Hour at the ballpark on Friday, June 19 from 5-7 p.m.

Dine-in will be by reservation only and by one-hour increments. Happy Hour will be limited to 250 people per the governor’s green phase guidelines. Happy Hour will also include live music by Eric McCrum.

According to an Altoona Curve media release, Thursday’s food menu will include Curve Burgers, chicken finger baskets, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, french fries, bottled water, soda and beer. Food will also be available on Friday as well.

For information on how to make reservations, order for take out, or reserve a spot for Happy Hour, click here.