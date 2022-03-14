WTAJ — As baseball is weeks away, Major League Baseball (MLB) announced experimental rules that will be tested during the 2022 minor league season.

All of the rules have been approved by the completion committee and the Playing Rules Committee and are set to improve the pace of play, create more action on the field, and reduce player injuries.

In 2021, there were many experimental rules that were tested on a limited basis, with their plans this season, more players and fans will be exposed to those rules, which will help better gauge the impact on gameplay.

“Given the positive results of recent years, we are continuing to prioritize the kinds of experimental rules that many baseball fans routinely discuss and want to learn more about,” Michael Hill, MLB’s Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations said. “The testing throughout the Minors will provide us with more valuable feedback and data that can be taken into consideration.”

Below is a list of rule changes that will be tested during the 2022 Minor League season and will affect the Altoona Curve:

PITCH TIMER: On-field timers will be used at all full-season affiliates to enforce regulations designed tocreate a crisp pace of play, with batters required to be ready to hit and pitchers required to deliver the pitch within allotted periods of time. With runners on base, pitchers will have additional allotted time for each pitch but will risk automatic baserunner advancement if a third pick-off attempt or step-off within the same plate appearance is made without recording an out. These rules were used in tandem in the Low-A West and in the Arizona Fall League in 2021 and led to a significant improvement in pace of play and are duction in average game time of more than 20 minutes.

LARGER BASES: The size of first, second and third base will be increased from 15 inches square to 18 inches square at all full-season affiliates to reduce player injuries. Bigger bases were used in 2021 at the Triple-A level and in the Arizona Fall League, and were associated with a decrease in the severity of base-related injuries. In addition, the reduction in distance between bases led to a modest increase in the rate of successful stolen base attempts.

DEFENSIVE POSITIONING: In Double-A, High-A and Low-A, the defensive team must have a minimum of four players on the infield, with at least two infielders completely on either side of second base. These restrictions on defensive positioning are intended to allow infielders to better showcase their athleticism,to increase batting average on balls in play, and to restore a more traditional set of aesthetics and outcomes on batted balls.

Through MLB’s partnership agreement with the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) that started in 2019, the MLB can test experimental playing rules each season. If any new experimental playing rules will take place in the 2022 season, they will be announced soon.

The Altoona Curve will host the Harrisburg Senators in their home and season opener on Friday, April 8 at 6 p.m.