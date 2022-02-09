Altoona Curve launch charitable nonprofit

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Altoona Curve have taken their next step towards playing a bigger role in supporting local youth programs and organizations that promote exercise and healthy activities.

With the launch of the new nonprofit, the Altoona Curve Charities, they feel they will be able to make a larger impact in the community.

“It should allow us to do more in the community,” said Curve General Manager Nate Bowen. “We’ve always been community oriented, but it will allow us to take that next step and help out whether it’s athletic fields and different educational ventures all around Blair County.”

The Curve are always looking for ways to be involved in the community and they feel this will allow them to give back on a grander scale like when they renovated the East End Little League fields after they were vandalized in 2018.

“The mission statement of the Curve is doing anything we can to help the community and being a gathering place for the community on gamedays and we’re also doing a lot more on non gamedays hosting different events and concerts and things coming to the ballpark this year.”

The funds for the Altoona Curve Charity will be raised at every home game this season.

“We are going to be having a 50/50 at the ballpark at every home game throughout the season. Four times a week a winner will be selected and that will be a big part of the funding for this program. We’re also looking at a yearly fundraising dinner in January and February going forward.”

The grant process for organizations that would like to benefit from the Altoona Curve Charities will begin after the upcoming season ends and they have all the funds.