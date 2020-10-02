Altoona Curve hosting fall beer festival on October 17

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve will be hosting a Halloween-themed fall beer festival at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday, October 17, the team announced Friday.

Frank ‘n Pints, presented by Five Star Mitsubishi, Five Star Powersports, Lamb Solutions, and Park Home, will run from 3-7 p.m. with live music performed by Shallow 9 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

A variety of beers, including fall specialties and traditional domestics from Furrer Beverage, will be on tap along with food available for purchase.

Admission costs $10 and the first 250 ticket purchases will receive a Yuengling pint glass. All attendees must be age 21 or older and are required to wear masks upon entry. Halloween costumes are also welcome and encouraged for all.

Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at AltoonaCurve.com.