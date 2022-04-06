ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Opening Day is just a few days away. This season the Altoona Curve are going to feature many of the Pirates most highly regarded prospects and a majority of those players won 74 games last year with the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

Moving along with those prospects from High A is manager Kieran Mattison, who is in his 13th season as a manager. This will be a young squad, but Mattison feels this is a special group that will provide Curve fans with some great memories, but he says the level of talent between High A and Double A is one of the bigger jumps to try and get adjusted to.

“You see more guys across on each field on both teams that have the ability to play in the Major Leagues. I think the separator is what goes on in-between the ears,” said Mattison. “Obviously some guys can be more talented than others, but I feel like every player at this level is successful and not everybody can make it to this level, but I think this is the separator level where you see guys starting to separate themselves at upper levels and getting themselves prepared for the Major Leagues.”

First pitch for Home Opener is at 6:00 pm against the Harrisburg Senators on Friday.