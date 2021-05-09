Altoona Curve game postponed due to rain

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Sunday afternoon Altoona Curve game against the Bowie Baysox has been postponed due to rain.

The Curve said information on a make-up game will be shared at a later date. This was the final game of the series against the Baysox, who won the first three games of the series before Altoona won the last two nights.

Altoona will travel to face off against Birmingham and Harrisburg over the next two weeks. From May 25 to 30, they will host the Erie SeaWolves. Anyone with tickets for Sunday’s game can exchange them for any other 2021 regular-season game for equal or lesser value based on availability. These tickets must be exchanged in person at the box office.