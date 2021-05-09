Altoona Curve Header

Altoona Curve game postponed due to rain

Altoona Curve

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Sunday afternoon Altoona Curve game against the Bowie Baysox has been postponed due to rain.

The Curve said information on a make-up game will be shared at a later date. This was the final game of the series against the Baysox, who won the first three games of the series before Altoona won the last two nights.

Altoona will travel to face off against Birmingham and Harrisburg over the next two weeks. From May 25 to 30, they will host the Erie SeaWolves. Anyone with tickets for Sunday’s game can exchange them for any other 2021 regular-season game for equal or lesser value based on availability. These tickets must be exchanged in person at the box office.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Altoona Curve Logo WTAJ is a proud sponsor of the Altoona Curve for the 2021 season.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss