Altoona Curve announces new front office additions

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve has announced 10 new additions to their front office staff for the 2021 baseball season.
Jon Mozes joins the Curve as Director of Communications and Broadcasting. He previously served as a member of the broadcast team for the Trenton Thunder for six seasons. Mozes also is the voice of Princeton University volleyball and women’s basketball.
“We are excited to welcome Jon to our staff as our Director of Communications and Broadcasting for the 2021 season,” Curve General Manager Derek Martin said.
Josh Rupeka joins the Curve in full-time capacity as the Creative Services Assistant. He spent the last three seasons with the Curve as a member of the gameday production crew. Martin said Rupeka is a great addition to the creative services team and brings a wealth of experience from his time in the production room.
Other notable hires include:
- Preston Shoemaker – Sales Intern/Broadcasting
- Ryan Long – Concessions Assistant
- Matt Clark – Assistant Groundskeeper
- Andrew Snyder – Sales Intern
- Madison Shetrom – Sales Intern
- Rebekah Grainer – Sales Intern
- Patrick Jordan – Box Office Intern
- Jake Miller – Graphic Design Intern
In addition, Mike Kessling has expanded his role to Director of Marketing, Promotions and Special Events. Megan Corcoran, who joined the Curve in 2020 as a Creative Services Assistant, is now the Director of Creative Services.