ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve took advantage of Tuesday’s palindrome to tease the release of their promo schedule and announce exclusive single game ticket sales for the 2022 season.

The full 2022 promotional schedule that was uploaded to their website highlights many of the team’s planned events including opening night, bobblehead giveaways, specialty jerseys and special guest appearances.

The Double-A northeast league team took to their Facebook account Monday evening to post about an upcoming announcement. The post included a graphic that read “2.22.2022 AT 2:22 PM STAY TUNED.” At 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Curve uploaded a video advertising the release of their promo schedule and announced that single game tickets will go on sale exclusively at CurveFest on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The fun is right around the corner with single game tickets going on sale on Saturday and this year’s slate of promotions will have something for everyone,” Altoona Curve General Manager Nate Bowen said. “Our staff has put in significant time and energy into creating a unique entertainment calendar that we’re excited to share today.”

The Curve’s first game at Peoples Natural Gas Field is scheduled for Friday, April 8 when they face off against the Harrisburg Senators.