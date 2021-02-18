Altoona Curve announce 2021 schedule

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, announced their complete 2021 game schedule for the Double-A Northeast League season Thursday. The franchise’s 23rd season of professional baseball features a slate of no fewer than 6 and no more than 17 games per month.

The 2021 schedule features 60 home games, beginning with Opening Night on Tuesday, May 4 against the Bowie Baysox the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The May 4 start date is the latest season opener in team history.

Altoona’s final home games of the year will be part of a six-game homestand from Tuesday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, Sept. 12. The team closes the 2021 season with a six-game series from Tuesday Sept. 14, through Sunday, Sept. 19, at Prince George’s Stadium, the home of the Bowie Baysox.

By month the Curve will play 12 home games in May and June, 17 in July, 13 in August and 6 in September.

“We could not be “more” happier to have a schedule for the 2021 season,” said Curve general manager Derek Martin. “It has been well over 500 days since the Curve last played a home game, and we are anxious and excited to get back to playing baseball.”

Season ticket packages for all 60 of the 2021 Curve home games are on sale now. Fans interested in purchasing season tickets for the 2021 season can reach out by phone at 877.99.CURVE or stop by the Peoples Natural Gas Field offices.

“We will be working closely with our state and local officials to ensure that when fans do return to Peoples Natural Gas Field, they will be able to do so safely,” Martin said. “We will have additional information regarding capacity, group tickets, individual tickets and our hospitality areas available for fans soon.”

A notable series in 2021 is the first trip by the Somerset Patriots to Peoples Natural Gas Field Aug. 17-22.

By opponent, the Curve home slate includes 12 games against Akron, 6 games against Binghamton, 6 games against the Bowie Baysox, 12 games against the Erie SeaWolves, 12 games against the Harrisburg Senators, 6 games against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, and 6 games against the Somerset Patriots.

Game dates for the 2021 season are subject to change. Game times are expected to be released soon as the Curve is in the process of working with the MLB to finalize them.

In 22 seasons, the Curve have welcomed nearly seven million fans to Peoples Natural Gas Field, received multiple recognitions as one of Minor League Baseball’s top franchises and have seen over 175 alumni go on to play in the Majors.

The complete 2021 Altoona Curve schedule can be found here.