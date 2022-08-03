JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 77th AAABA Baseball Tournament is back and saw games played at The Point Park in Johnstown.

On Wednesday, Altoona beat Paul Carpenter (Johnstown) 8-3. Both teams advance out of pool play and into the elimination round.

The tournament continues Thursday, and throughout the weekend.

Altoona won their pool and will play on Thursday at 1 P.M. at Roxbury Park. Paul Carpenter (Johnstown) will also play on Thursday.

Quarterfinal Schedule

New Brunswick vs. New Orleans – 10:00 a.m. at The Point

Brooklyn vs. Altoona – 1:00 p.m. at Roxbury

Johnstown (Martella’s) vs. Philadelphia – 2:00 p.m. at The Point

Cleveland vs. Johnstown (Carpenter) – 7:00 p.m. at The Point