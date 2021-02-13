8 local athletes sign letters of intent

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – It’s a big day for eight local athletes, who signed their letter of intent to play at the next level.
Chestnut Ridge
Logan Pfister (Football) – Cal U (Pa.)
Hollidaysburg
Zach Clapper (Golf) – Elizabethtown College
Isabella George (Volleyball) – Misericordia University
Alyssa Bell (Soccer) – Robert Morris University
Evan Shale (Soccer) – Geneva College
Rita Kendziora (Soccer) – Saint Francis University
Mackayla Reed (Soccer) – Cedar Crest College
Agnes Hoover (Cross-country) – Saint Francis University