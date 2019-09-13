76ers to unveil statue honoring Charles Barkley

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 08: Charles Barkley and Marcus Allen speak to guests during the Julius Erving Red Carpet and Pairings Party at Premier Night Club at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa on September 08, 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Julius Erving Golf Classic (a PGD Global Production))

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers will honor Charles Barkley with a statue along their Legends Walk outside their practice facility in Camden.

The statue will be unveiled on Friday. It will join other Sixers legends including Wilt Chamberlain, Maurice Cheeks, Julius Erving, and Bobby Jones.

Barkley played eight seasons with the Sixers and he was named one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history in 1996.

Barkley was named an All-Star in five straight seasons between 1987 and 1992.

The team retired his number 34 was retired in 2001.