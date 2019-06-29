TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 5th Annual Community for Kids Golf Tournament was held Friday morning at Sinking Valley Country Club.
After four successful years, the Community for Kids Golf Tournament has raised over $62,000 for its three beneficiaries. Founded by the Penn State Altoona Alumni Society in 2015 as its second fundraising initiative, the impact of the tournament helped establish the Center for Child Justice – a Children’s Advocacy Center in Altoona, provide scholarship support to students in need at Penn State Altoona, and has aided in the purchase of health and wellness services and equipment for Penn State Altoona NCAA Division III Student Athletes.
The tournament held Friday raised over $21,000.