HERSHEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Six area wrestlers made it to the finals in the PIAA State Wrestling Championship in Hershey.

In 2A, Brockway’s Mark Palmer fells 9-1 to Scott Johnson from Muncy for the title at 126 pounds.

Also in 2A at 132 pounds, Brookville’s Owen Reinsel fell to Notre Dame’s Brandon Chletsos 1-0.

At 152 in 2A, Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington beat Andrew Christie from Bishop McDevitt for his third state championship.

In 3A at 138, State College’s Pierson Manville beat Hempfield’s Briar Priest in overtime for the state title.

PIAA Wrestling Championship Results

(Wrestlers from the area are in bold)

Weight AA AAA 106 1. Aaron Seidel (N. Lebanon)

2. Louie Gill (Hickory)

3. Ayden Smith (Notre Dame GP)

4. Cole Hubert (Saucon Valley)

5. Parker Sentipal (Burgettstown)

6. Carter Beck (Saegertown)

7. Major Lewis (Trinity)

8. Elijah Brosius (Cranberry) 1. Nathan Desmond (Beth Cath)

2. Luke Willochell (Greater Latrobe)

3. Eren Sement (Council Rock North)

4. Tyler Kapusta (Franklin Regional)

5. Cole McFarland (Haverford)

6. Dean Houser (Daniel Boone)

7. Luke Sirianni (Abington Heights)

8. Luke Reitter (Council Rock South) 113 1. Gavin Bradley (Athens Area)

2. Branden Wentzel (Montoursville)

3. Gauge Botero (Faith Christian)

4. Deven Jackson (West Perry)

5. Lucas Fye (Bald Eagle Area)

6. Landon Bainey (West Branch)

7. Hunter Robison (Saegertown)

8. Jack Kazalas (Quaker Valley) 1. Zachary Jacaruso (Delaware Valley)

2. Cole Campbell (Beth Cath)

3. Kaedyn Williams (Manheim Township)

4. Carson Wagner (Northampton)

5. Tony Burke (Council Rock North)

6. Cael Nasdeo (Williamsport)

7. Tyler Chappell (Seneca Valley)

8. Nico Tocci (Warwick) 120 1. Jaden Pepe (Wyoming Area)

2. Brock Weiss (Jersey Shore)

3. Coen Bainey (Bald Eagle Area)

4. Cooper Hornack (Burrell)

5. Chris Vargo (Bentworth)

6. Hunter Gould (Conneaut Area)

7. Cole Householder (Brookville)

8. Logan Richey (Quaker Valley) 1. Vinny Kilkeary (Greater Latrobe)

2. Mason Leiphart (Dover)

3. Charlie Bunting (Nazareth)

4. Sean Logue (Father Judge)

5. Kamdyn Williams (Manheim Township)

6. Jacob Houpt (Canon-McMillan)

7. Troy Hohman (Penn Trafford)

8. Asher Cunningham (State College) 126 1. Scott Johnson (Muncy)

2. Mark Palmer (Brockway)

3. Kaden Milheim (Warrior Run)

4. JoJo Przybycien (Fort LeBoeuf)

5. Dylan Granahan (Benton)

6. Charlie Robson (Conwell-Egan)

7. Eli Bounds (Boiling Springs)

8. Gaven Suica (Burgettstown) 1. Dalton Perry (Central Mountain)

2. Ethan Lebin (Hempfield Area)

3. Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson)

4. Braxton Appello-Fries (Nazareth)

5. Jake VanDee (Cathedral Prep)

6. Zander Phatorus (Waynesburg)

7. Karl Shindledecker (Chambersburg)

8. Seamus Mack (Hempfield) 132 1. Brandan Chletsos (Notre Dame GP)

2. Owen Reinsel (Brookville)

3. Conner Heckman (Midd-West)

4. Mason Barvitskie (Southern Columbia)

5. Calan Bollman (Chestnut Ridge)

6. Max Stein (Faith Christian)

7. Jack Martinec (Cochranton)

8. Kyle McCollum (Beth Center) 1. Mac Church (Waynesburg)

2. Matt Repos (Central Dauphin)

3. Kollin Rath (Beth Cath)

4. Collin Gaj (Quakertown)

5. Luke Simcox (Central Mountain)

6. Julian Everitt (Pittston Area)

7. Chad Ozias (Connellsville)

8. Ayden Rader (Nazareth) 138 1. Ryan Crookham (Saucon Valley)

2. Connor Pierce (Harbor Creek)

3. Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming Area)

4. Cade Wirnsberger (Meadowbrook Christian)

5. Connor Saylor (Hickory)

6. Ambrose Boni (Central Valley)

7. Cameron Milheim (Warrior Run)

8. Easton Toth (Forest Hills) 1. Pierson Manville (State College)

2. Briar Priest (Hempfield Area)

3. Tyler Kasak (Beth Cath)

4. Dominic Findora (Downingtown West)

5. Colton Stoneking (Waynesburg)

6. Kelly Kakos (Perkiomen Valley)

7. Jake Doone (Nazareth)

8. Aliazer Alicea (Manheim Township) 145 1. Conner Harer (Montgomery)

2. Eric Alderfer (Faith Christian)

3. Kaiden Wagner (Lewisburg)

4. Carter Gill (Hickory)

5. Evan Maag (Notre Dame GP)

6. Ty Watson (Penns Valley)

7. Trevor Weyandt (Chestnut Ridge)

8. Cael Markle (Saucon Valley) 1. Ty Watters (West Allegheny)

2. Finn Solomon (Franklin Regional)

3. Jude Swisher (Bellefonte)

4. Nicholas Foster (Nazareth)

5. Lucas Kapusta (Hempfield Area)

6. Chance Babb (Boyertown)

7. Riley Bower (Williamsport)

8. Griffin Walizer (Central Mountain) 152 1. Jackson Arrington (Forest Hills)

2. Andrew Christie (Bishop McDevitt)

3. Michael Duggan (Boiling Springs)

4. Cooper Price (Wyoming Area)

5. Devon Deem (Montgomery)

6. Justin Richey (Quaker Valley)

7. Hunter Hohman (Grove City)

8. Tyler Berish (Beth Center) 1. Dylan Evans (Chartiers Valley)

2. Kaemen Smith (Cathedral Prep)

3. Jack Pletcher (Greater Latrobe)

4. Dagen Condomitti (Northampton)

5. Luke Sipes (Altoona)

6. Kelin Laffey (Pine Richland)

7. Griffin Gonzalez (Lebanon)

8. Dominic Frontino (Shippensburg) 160 1. Holden Garcia (Notre Dame GP)

2. Grant Mackay (Laurel)

3. Ganon Smith (Newport)

4. Zeke Dubler (Glendale)

5. Robert Schneider (Lackawanna Trail)

6. Aiden Zimmerman (Johnsonburg)

7. Bryant Green (Towanda)

8. Christian Hirak (Derry) 1. Jared Keslar (Connellsville)

2. Ryan Garvick (Central Dauphin)

3. Matt Colajezzi (Council Rock South)

4. Shawn Taylor (West Allegheny)

5. Chase Barlow (Strath Haven)

6. Enzo Morlacci (Kiski Area)

7. Jack Lledo (Lower Merion)

8. Ryan Fairchild (Nazareth) 172 1. Rune Lawrence (Frazier)

2. Jake Jones (Saucon Valley)

3. Nolan Lear (Benton)

4. Suds Dubler (Glendale)

5. Garrett Garcia (Southern Columbia)

6. Riley Parker (Canton)

7. Garrett Tettemer (Notre Dame GP)

8. Caleb Close (Bald Eagle Area) 1. Rocco Welsh (Waynesburg)

2. Dom D’Agostino (Interboro)

3. Tucker Hogan (Daniel Boone)

4. Matthew Furman (Canon-McMillan)

5. Dillon Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts)

6. Logan Hoffman (Belle Vernon)

7. Connor Jacobs (Armstrong)

8. Cole Bartram (Northern) 189 1. Isaac Cory (Montoursville)

2. Cole Karpinski (Greenville)

3. Hadyn Packer (Jersey Shore)

4. Patrick Cutchember (Quaker Valley)

5. Landon Caldwell (Saegertown)

6. Seth Stewart (Brockway)

7. Jacob Scheib (Tri Valley)

8. Ty Csencsits (Saucon Valley) 1. Sonny Sasso (Nazareth)

2. Quinn Collins (Central Bucks East)

3. Maclane Stout (Mt. Lebanon)

4. Johnny Miller (Exeter)

5. Griffin Buzzell (Meadville)

6. Juliano Marion (Franklin Regional)

7. Trey Shoemaker (Mifflin County)

8. Carter Chamberlain (Clearfield) 215 1. Dayton Pitzer (Mt. Pleasant)

2. Brad Morrison (West Perry)

3. Nick Woodruff (Wyalusing)

4. Abe Keep (Girard)

5. Hayden Linkerhof (Corry)

6. Bryce Rafferty (Brookville)

7. Cael Black (Eisenhower)

8. Dante Mahaffey (Saucon Valley) 1. Brian Finnerty (Thomas Jefferson)

2. Cole Weightman (Belle Vernon)

3. Nicholas Pavlechko (State College)

4. Carl DiGiorgio (Central Bucks West)

5. Liam Volk-Klos (Seneca Valley)

6. Corey Boerio (Greater Latrobe)

7. Samuel Rodriguez (Gettysburg)

8. Jose Garcia (J P McCaskey) 285 1. Riley Robell (Bishop McDevitt)

2. Austin Johnson (Muncy)

3. Emmanuel Ulrich (Mifflinburg)

4. Kade Sottolano (Williamson)

5. Leo Muzika (Faith Christian)

6. Josh Perrine (Saegertown)

7. Xavier Reyda (Corry)

8. Charles Sheppard (Hamburg) 1. Sean Kinney (Nazareth)

2. Matthew Cruise (Easton)

3. Frederick Retter (Quakertown)

4. Oliver Billotte (Clearfield)

5. Charles Crews (Williamsport)

6. Billy McChesney (Greensburg Salem)

7. Noah Tustin (Waynesburg)

8. Trevor Gallagher (Gettysburg)

