100 more days until Steelers’ first game of the season!

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – Friday marked 100 days until the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first game of the 2021 NFL season against the Buffalo Bills!

Recap of the off-season so far:

They just finished up another round of OTAs, with more scheduled to start next week, then mandatory Mini camp on the calendar from June 15 to the 17.



Ben Roethlisberger is coming back, after taking a pay-cut. He and the offense are working to implement new OC Matt Canada’s offense.

Roethlisberger’s favorite target, Juju Smith-Schuster is also back, on a one-year deal.



Draft-wise, the Black and Gold picked Alabama running back Najee Harris with their first pick, and grabbed PSU tight end Pat Freiermuth. However, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., a draft expert, gave the Steelers a C+ grade, the lowest in the NFL.

The Steelers also lost vet Alejando Villenueva to the Ravens.