Clearfield Moose Snakefest Music Festival Ticket Giveaway

There will be four (4) local market winners in this Sweepstakes. Only one (1) prize per household is permitted in this Sweepstakes. On Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time, the local market winners will be randomly selected from all eligible entries and notified that they won by phone or e-mail.

Four (4) local winners will be randomly selected from entries within the WTAJ viewing area to receive a prize that includes the following:

Four (4) tickets to the 2021 Snakefest Music Festival on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Morris Township VFD Recreation Center located at 1104 Deer Creek Road, Morrisdale, PA 16858.

The approximate retail value of these tickets is $40.00. Entrants can only win once.

You must be 21 to enter.