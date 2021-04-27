Johnstown SkyNet

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
COVID-19
Pennsylvania News
National News
Daily Newsletters
Black History
Washington D.C. Bureau
World News
Entertainment News
Lottery
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
5-year-old cancer patient uses wish to help other kids in the hospital
Video
Top Stories
WATCH: Aircraft helps battle brush fire in Clearfield County
Video
US ‘Real ID’ deadline is now May 2023 because of COVID-19
Voteswagon rolls into Johnstown, stops at Coney Island
Bridgework causes detour in Cambria County
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
SkyNet Cameras
Regioncasts
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Travel Alaska with Joe Murgo
Vaccinate Central Pa.
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Draft
NFL
NBA
NHL
MLB
Golf
NCAA
Auto Racing
Top Stories
LeBron James responds to Ohio bar owner calling for his expulsion
Top Stories
Penn State hoops picks up transfer guard
Video
Penn State men’s volleyball learns national tournament pairing
Video
Jarry, Guentzel lead Penguins past Bruins, 1 -0
Polanco homers among 3 hits, Pittsburgh beats Minnesota 6-2
WTAJ Plus
Science with Shields
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Veterans Voices
Destination Pennsylvania
Making it Matter
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Studio 814
Travel with Tracy: Glacier, Yellowstone & Grand Tetons
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Pipe cleaner & plant springtime craft with Maker Studio
Video
Top Stories
People named Josh battle it out with pool noodles, travel from all over the states
Video
Gal Gadot spotlights women’s stories in new docuseries
Video
Looking for a new or better job? This free, virtual class is ready to help!
Video
Cute Alert! Bare-nosed wombat shows off personality in recent video
Video
Community
2021 WTAJ Golf Card
More in May Fest 2021 Tickets Sweepstakes
Homes
Travel with Tracy: Glacier, Yellowstone & Grand Tetons
Local Events
Make Us Smile
Contests
Contest Winners
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Apps
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WTAJ
Watch
Newscasts
Newsfeed Now
Search
Search
Search
Johnstown SkyNet
Loading Player…
This view of the City of Johnstown.
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!