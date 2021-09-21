Benezette, Elk County SkyNet

Loading Player…

This view is from the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette.

The Elk Country Visitor Center was created through a partnership between the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and the Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA). The visitors center officially opened in September 2010.

KECA is a non-profit wildlife conservation organization that operates and manages the Visitor Center and the surrounding properties in Benezette. Guests are provided with conservation education programs provided by KECA that feature interactive displays and activities as well as the hundreds of wild elk that call the property surrounding the Visitor Center home.

Together, the DCNR and KECA are committed to sustaining Pennsylvania’s majestic elk habitat through conservation education, as part of the overall preservation and enhancement of the state’s natural resources.