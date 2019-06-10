Bedford Skynet

Loading Player...

I’m The Guy Basement Systems designs and installs effective solutions for drying wet basement, fixing dirt crawl spaces, and repairing foundations in the Eastern Pennsylvania area.

As the local dealer for the Basement Systems Network of Contractors, ITG has the training, patented products and innovation solutions for keep your home safe and dry. Our Customers Come First!

Our mission is to serve your home improvement needs and provide the highest level of customer service Our pledge is to establish a lasting relationship you by exceeding your expectations and gaining your trust through exceptional performance from each every member of our team.

We promise to give you the highest quality services at a reasonable investment. We will always use the latest technology and the best products to serve all of your home’s needs. We will maintain the highest levels of professionalism, integrity, honesty, and fairness in our relationships with you, at all times.