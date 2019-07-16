Scenic Danube River Cruise

Depart Date: October 22nd, 2020

Day 1 : Fly to Hungary

Our trip begins with an overnight flight to Hungary.

Day 2 : Budapest

We arrive in Budapest and check-in to our stunning hotel, ideally located within walking distance of historical landmarks. Our accommodations are perfect for both exploration and relaxation.

Tonight we join together at a Holiday Vacations Welcome Dinner.D.

Day 3 : All Aboard!

After breakfast, we depart for a tour of Budapest, known as one of Europe’s most beautiful cities. We view the Parliament building, Millennium Monument in Hero’s Square, and the neo-Renaissance Opera House. Highlights include the towering dome of St. Stephen’s Basilica, the Royal Castle Hill district, and the seven stone towers of the Fisherman’s Bastion which symbolize the leaders of conquering tribes.

This afternoon we board the luxurious Amadeus Silver III.B,D.

Day 4 : Szentendre & Esztergom

Awake to sweeping views of the river as we glide along the Danube’s famous waters. Enjoy the splendor of the vessel as you sip your morning coffee and take in the sublime landscapes from the River Terrace.

We go ashore this afternoon and discover the artist village of Szentendre, see the imposing ruins of Visegråd, and visit Esztergom, home to one of the largest basilicas in Europe.B,L,D.

Day 5 : Bratislava

We arrive in Bratislava for a delightful city tour. Bratislava Castle, standing on the Little Carpathian mountain range provides panoramic views of three countries simultaneously; Slovakia, Austria and Hungary.B,L,D.

Day 6 : Vienna

We continue to Austria where the grand sights of Vienna await us as we tour the historic city centre. Gaze over the famous Gothic St. Stephen’s Cathedral, the quirky Expressionist house known as Hundertwasserhaus, and the former imperial Hofburg Palace.

After lunch, become enchanted with Schönbrunn Palace. Boasting 1,441 opulent rooms and charming gardens, this palace is known as one of the most important cultural monuments in Austria.

Tonight we are guests at the Kursalon, one of Vienna’s most enchanting buildings. Listen as the Alt Wien orchestra plays waltzes and famous concert melodies.B,L,D.

Day 7 : Melk

Melk is located in the heart of the picturesque Wachau Valley and is internationally famous for its delicious wine and fruit.

We tour the Baroque style Benedictine Abbey of Melk. Visit the modern Abbey Museum and tour the Prelature Hall, the Marble Hall, and the world-famous Abbey library, known for its extensive historical manuscript collection.B,L,D.

Day 8 : Linz & Passau

The afternoon takes us into Germany and the city of Passau. We walk the City of Three Rivers and take in the Baroque masterpiece St. Stephen’s Cathedral, featuring the largest cathedral organ in the world.

Learn about Linz, Austria, once acknowledged as a European Capital of Culture. See St. Mary’s Cathedral and make time to try a Linzer torte.B,L,D.

Day 9 : Regensburg & Weltenburg Abbey

Arrive at Regensburg and take an excursion by boat to the Benedictine Abbey of Weltenburg. The monastery, founded about 620 AD, is the oldest monastery in Bavaria. We tour abbey church and taste the famous dark beer of Weltenburg, the oldest monastery brewery in the world.

We’ll return to Regensburg for a walking tour of this charming city. This evening we enjoy the Captain’s Gala Dinner.B,L,D.

Day 10 : Cesky Krumlov

This morning we’ll disembark in Passau and board our motorcoach. Discover one of the most beautiful cities of the Czech Republic. The medieval village of Cesky Krumlov dates back to 1240 and is now recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Enjoy a guided walking tour through the historic inner city including views of Krumlov Castle.

We arrive in Prague and check-in to our hotel this evening. Known for its Bohemian charm and fairytale architecture, this city offers amazing culture.B,D.

Day 11 : Prague

Learn why Prague is one of the best-preserved medieval cities with a walking tour. Observe Saint Vitus Cathedral, the architecture of the Royal Palace, historical churches, and panoramic views. The afternoon is yours to explore this delightful city.

This evening, reminisce about your incredible adventures with your new friends at a special Holiday Vacations Farewell Dinner.B,D.

Day 12 : Return Home

We board our flight home, filled with amazing memories of our incredible European adventure!B.

