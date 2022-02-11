Scenic Danube River Cruise with Morgan Koziar

Depart Date: August 13, 2022

Explore the history and culture of the romantic blue Danube from our privately chartered, luxurious ship, the Amadeus Star. Arrive in Budapest, Hungary and board our stunning cruise ship for seven nights on the beautiful Danube River. Cruise westward through Central Europe with ports of call in Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, and Germany. Look forward to daily included shore excursions, lush Wachau Valley, a Budapest evening illumination cruise, the medieval village of Cesky Krumlov, and two nights in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic. All meals are included aboard ship!

Danube in Passau, Bavaria

Day 1 : Fly to Hungary

Our trip begins with an overnight flight to Hungary.

Day 2 : Budapest

We arrive in Budapest and check in to our stunning hotel, ideally located within walking distance of historical landmarks. Our accommodations are perfect for both exploration and relaxation.

Tonight we join together at a Holiday Vacations Welcome Dinner. Dinner

Day 3 : All Aboard!

After breakfast, we depart for a tour of Budapest, known as one of Europe’s most beautiful cities. We view the Parliament building, Millennium Monument in Hero’s Square, and the neo-Renaissance Opera House.

Highlights include the towering dome of St. Stephen’s Basilica, the Royal Castle Hill district, and the seven stone towers of the Fisherman’s Bastion which symbolize the leaders of conquering tribes.

This afternoon we board our luxurious ship, the Amadeus Star. After dinner on board, delight in an illumination cruise of this majestic city. Breakfast, Dinner

Tour Map

Day 4 : Szentendre & Esztergom

In the morning, enjoy free time in Budapest or choose to relax while sipping your morning coffee on the ship’s River Terrace while taking in the sublime landscapes of the region.

We go ashore this afternoon and discover the artist village of Szentendre and visit Esztergom, home to one of the largest basilicas in Europe. Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Day 5 : Bratislava

We arrive in Bratislava for a delightful city tour. Bratislava Castle, standing on the Little Carpathian mountain range, provides panoramic views of three countries simultaneously: Slovakia, Austria and Hungary. Explore Bratislava at leisure in the afternoon. Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Day 6 : Vienna

We continue to Austria where the grand sights of Vienna await us as we tour the historic city centre. Gaze over the famous Gothic St. Stephen’s Cathedral, the quirky Expressionist house known as Hundertwasserhaus, and the former imperial Hofburg Palace.

After lunch, become enchanted with Schönbrunn Palace. Boasting 1,441 opulent rooms and charming gardens, this palace is known as one of the most important cultural monuments in Austria.

Tonight we are guests at The Sound of Vienna concert at the Kursalon, one of Vienna’s most enchanting music venues. Listen as the Alt Wien orchestra plays waltzes and famous concert melodies. Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Day 7 : Melk

Melk is located in the heart of the picturesque Wachau Valley and is internationally famous for its delicious wine and fruit.

We tour the Baroque style Benedictine Abbey of Melk. Visit the modern Abbey Museum and tour the Prelature Hall, the Marble Hall, and the world-famous Abbey library, known for its extensive historical manuscript collection. Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Day 8 : Linz & Passau

This morning learn about Linz, Austria, once acknowledged as a European Capital of Culture. See St. Mary’s Cathedral and make time to try a Linzer torte.

The afternoon takes us into Germany and the city of Passau. We walk the City of Three Rivers and take in the Baroque masterpiece St. Stephen’s Cathedral, home to the largest cathedral organ in the world. Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Day 9 : Regensburg & Weltenburg Abbey

We arrive at Regensburg for a walking tour of this charming city. Then we take an excursion by boat to the Benedictine Abbey of Weltenburg. The monastery, founded around 620 AD, is the oldest monastery in Bavaria. We tour abbey church and taste the famous dark beer of Weltenburg, the oldest monastery brewery in the world.

We return to Regensburg and enjoy the Captain’s Gala Dinner onboard. Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Day 10 : Cesky Krumlov

This morning we’ll disembark in Passau and board our motorcoach. Discover one of the most beautiful cities of the Czech Republic. The medieval village of Cesky Krumlov dates back to 1240 and is now recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Enjoy a guided walking tour through the historic inner city including views of Krumlov Castle.

Known for its Bohemian charm and fairytale architecture, this city offers amazing culture. Breakfast, Dinner

Day 11 : Prague

Learn why Prague is one of the best-preserved medieval cities with a walking tour. You may tour Saint Vitus Cathedral and/or go on a walking tour of the Old Town featuring the architecture of the Royal Palace, historic churches, and panoramic views. The afternoon is yours to explore this delightful city.

This evening, reminisce about your incredible adventures with new friends at a Holiday Vacations Farewell Dinner. Breakfast, Dinner

Day 12 : Return Home

Breakfast

