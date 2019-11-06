San Antonio & New Orleans Cuisine & Culture

Depart Date: April 1st, 2020

Day 1 : Fly to Texas

Unpack and settle in for a comfortable three-night stay. Our accommodations are at the Drury Plaza San Antonio River Walk. Tonight, become acquainted with your fellow travelers and prepare for our great adventure together.

Day 2 : San Antonio Missions

This morning we depart for two of San Antonio’s largest and best preserved missions, San Jose and San Juan. During our visit we meet some of the area’s indigenous Americans and experience their culture and way of life through music, dance, art, and cuisine. We will watch musical and dance performances, see displays of the beautiful folk artwork and try a sample of the traditional native cuisine. Afterwards we head south to the Sandy Oaks Olive Orchard for a delicious Holiday Vacations Welcome lunch before returning to San Antonio. Known as the Mediterranean of Texas, we will tour the orchard and learn how olive trees grow. They will show us how some of their most well-known products are made complete with tasting samples. B,L.

Day 3 : The Alamo

History comes to life as we view Alamo: The Price of Freedom at the IMAX® Theatre. Be transported back to 1836 as the 13-day siege of the Alamo is presented on the big screen. Afterwards, we visit the famous landmark and stroll its beautifully landscaped grounds. Lunch today is included at the historic Menger Hotel. The property opened in 1859 and is well known for being the location Theodore Roosevelt recruited his Rough Riders. There is free time this afternoon to enjoy all San Antonio has to offer. Look in one of the many shops in La Villita, one of San Antonio’s oldest neighborhoods, or dine in any of the delicious restaurants along the River Walk. B,L.

Day 4 : Space Center Houston

Enjoy a delicious included breakfast before departing San Antonio for Lake Charles, Louisiana. En route we stop at Space Center Houston. There are more than 400 things to see and do at the Space Center, including many exhibits, two films, four live shows, several artifact galleries, Independence Plaza, the NASA Tram Tour and more. Later, we check-in to our accommodations for two nights in Lake Charles. B,D.

Day 5 : Lake Charles

Our morning begins as a guide joins us to travel the Creole Nature Trail, nicknamed “Louisiana’s Outback.” Journey into one of America’s Last Great Wildernesses as we pass by marshland, beaches, and view a variety of wildlife, including the American Alligator. We then make our way to the Cameron Prairie Visitor Center before trekking along the Pintail Wildlife Drive & Boardwalk for close-up views of interesting wildlife habitats. This afternoon we visit the Mardi Gras Museum and learn about one of the celebration’s oldest traditions at an interactive King Cake demonstration. B.

Day 6 : Nottoway Plantation

This morning we enjoy a visit to Avery Island where we learn and see firsthand the only Tabasco production facility in the world. Afterwards, days of yesteryear are revealed during our visit to Nottoway Plantation, the South’s largest remaining Antebellum mansion. One of the few to survive the Civil War, this 64-room, three-story, palatial mansion was completed in 1859 and has been fully restored. We enjoy a delicious included lunch at Randolph Hall on the plantation grounds. Our accommodations for the next three nights are in New Orleans. B,L.

Day 7 : New Orleans School of Cooking

An expert local guide joins us this morning for a fascinating city tour as we discover the charm of New Orleans. This afternoon head down the mighty Mississippi on the Steamboat Natchez river cruise, complete with live narration and music. This evening we discover the basics of Louisiana cuisine at The New Orleans School of Cooking. Located in a renovated warehouse in the French Quarter, we learn from expert Creole and Cajun chefs about the cooking style and folklore famous to the area. Sample a variety of colorful and distinct dishes. D.

Day 8 : Jazz Brunch & WWII Museum

Afternoon finds us visiting the National World War II Museum. Take in the Beyond All Boundaries film in the Victory Theatre and see the exhibits and artifacts that serve as a tribute to the thousands of Americans who contributed to our country’s cause during the war. We depart our hotel for a special Jazz Brunch at the world-renowned Court of Two Sisters. Dine on a wide selection of sumptuous local dishes while listening to the lively sounds of a strolling Jazz trio. Tonight, join your fellow travelers for a special Holiday Vacations Farewell Dinner. B,D.

Day 9 : Fly Home

Fly home with delightful memories of our San Antonio and New Orleans getaway.

