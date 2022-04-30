LAS VEGAS (WTAJ) — Former Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields was selected 221 overall by the San Francisco 49ers, as the final pick of round six in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The cornerback joins WR Jahan Dotson, DE Arnold Ebiketie, S Jaquan Brisker, LB Brandon Smith, and P Jordan Stout as Nittany Lions drafted this year.

Measurables

Height Weight Bench Vertical Broad 40 L-Drill 6-0.7 195 14 37 10.11 4.38 7.05

Career Stats