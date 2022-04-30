LAS VEGAS (WTAJ) – Former Penn State punter Jordan Strout was selected by the Baltimore Ravens, in the fourth round as the 130th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Stout is the first Nittany Lion specialist drafted since 2004 and it the highest-drafted punter to come out of Penn State.
The punter joins WR Jahan Dotson, DE Arnold Ebiketie, S Jaquan Brisker, and LB Brandon Smith as Nittany Lions drafted this year.
Measurables
|Height
|Weight
|40
|6-3.2
|209
|4.65
Career Stats
|Punting
|Attempts
|95; Career-high: 8 (two times)
|Average yards/ punt
|44.8
|Longest punt
|76 (vs. Wisconsin 9/4/21)
|Total Yards
|4,257; Career-high: 377 (vs. Wisconsin 9/4/21)
|Punts inside the 20
|42; Career-high: 6 (vs. Rutgers 11/20/21)
|50+
|28; Career-high: 5 (vs. Wisconsin 9/4/21)
|Kicking
|Field goals made/ attempted
|20-31; Career-high: 3 makes (three times)
|Percentage
|64.52%
|Longest field goal
|52 (vs. Michigan 11/13/21)
|PAT
|34
|Kickoff
|Attempts
|195
|Total yards
|12,438
|Average
|63.8
|Touchback
|164