LAS VEGAS (WTAJ) – Former Penn State punter Jordan Strout was selected by the Baltimore Ravens, in the fourth round as the 130th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Stout is the first Nittany Lion specialist drafted since 2004 and it the highest-drafted punter to come out of Penn State.

The punter joins WR Jahan Dotson, DE Arnold Ebiketie, S Jaquan Brisker, and LB Brandon Smith as Nittany Lions drafted this year.

Measurables

HeightWeight 40 
6-3.22094.65

Career Stats

Punting
Attempts95; Career-high: 8 (two times)
Average yards/ punt44.8
Longest punt76 (vs. Wisconsin 9/4/21)
Total Yards4,257; Career-high: 377 (vs. Wisconsin 9/4/21)
Punts inside the 2042; Career-high: 6 (vs. Rutgers 11/20/21)
50+28; Career-high: 5 (vs. Wisconsin 9/4/21)
Kicking
Field goals made/ attempted20-31; Career-high: 3 makes (three times)
Percentage64.52%
Longest field goal52 (vs. Michigan 11/13/21)
PAT34
Kickoff
Attempts195
Total yards12,438
Average63.8
Touchback164