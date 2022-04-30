LAS VEGAS (WTAJ) – Former Penn State punter Jordan Strout was selected by the Baltimore Ravens, in the fourth round as the 130th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Stout is the first Nittany Lion specialist drafted since 2004 and it the highest-drafted punter to come out of Penn State.

The punter joins WR Jahan Dotson, DE Arnold Ebiketie, S Jaquan Brisker, and LB Brandon Smith as Nittany Lions drafted this year.

Measurables

Height Weight 40 6-3.2 209 4.65

Career Stats

Punting Attempts 95; Career-high: 8 (two times) Average yards/ punt 44.8 Longest punt 76 (vs. Wisconsin 9/4/21) Total Yards 4,257; Career-high: 377 (vs. Wisconsin 9/4/21) Punts inside the 20 42; Career-high: 6 (vs. Rutgers 11/20/21) 50+ 28; Career-high: 5 (vs. Wisconsin 9/4/21)

Kicking Field goals made/ attempted 20-31; Career-high: 3 makes (three times) Percentage 64.52% Longest field goal 52 (vs. Michigan 11/13/21) PAT 34