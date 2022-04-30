LAS VEGAS (WTAJ) – Former Penn State linebacker Jesse Luketa was selected by the Arizona Cardinals, as the 256th-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Canadian joins WR Jahan Dotson, DE Arnold Ebiketie, S Jaquan Brisker, LB Brandon Smith, P Jordan Stout, CB Tariq Castro-Fields, and OL Rasheed Walker as Nittany Lions drafted this year.

Luketa is the eighth Nittany Lion drafted in this year, which marks the most draft picks out of Penn State since 1996, and the most of James Franklin’s time in Happy Valley

In addition to linebacker, the Canadian also plays defensive end.

Measurables

Height Weight Bench Vertical Broad 40 L-Drill 6-3 257 18 36.5 10.0 4.89 7.29

Career Stats