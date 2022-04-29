LAS VEGAS (WTAJ) — Former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker was selected in the second round by the Chicago Bears, as the 48th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brisker joins WR Jaquan Brisker and Edge Arnold Ebiketie as the Nittany Lions selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brisker started his college career at Lackawanna Community College, then followed the pipeline from Scranton to Happy Valley. From JuCo, to a NFL Draft Prospect, Brisker’s decision to return for his senior year ignited his draft stock, raising his ceiling.

“He’s been a guy that’s, number one, dependable,” said Jesse Luketa, a former Penn State defensive end/ linebacker. “The situations where it’s getting down to a crunch, he’s made some tremendous, big-time plays. And that’s exactly who Brizzy wants to be, and who he wants to be known as.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Brisker is the only Power 5 safety with grades 80+ in both man and zone coverage last season.

“He’s the best defensive back I’ve seen play at Penn State, hands down,” said Thomas Frank Carr, On3 Blue White Illustrated. “And I say that knowing Adrian Amos has had a great career in the NFL, I think Brisker has the the physical tools. He showed that at the pro day.”

Measurables

Height Weight Bench Vertical Broad 40 L-Drill 6-1.5 206 22 38.5 10.4 4.43 6.91

Career Stats