LAS VEGAS (WTAJ) — Eight Nittany Lions were drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and two signed as undrafted free agents.

Defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo has reportedly signed a deal with the Atlanta Falcons, according to his agents and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Falcons drafted Edge Arnold Ebiketie in the second round.

Linebacker Ellis Brooks has struck a deal with the Green Bay Packers, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein. The Packers drafted offensive tackle Rasheed Walker in the seventh round.