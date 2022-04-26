(WTAJ) – Few players take a path to the NFL that is less of a straight line than Jaquan Brisker. From JUCO, to a major Division I program, to using his COVID year to boost his stock, it’s been a road less traveled for the heart of the Nittany Lion’s defense.

In 2021, Brisker was one of the most athletic players on the team. His combine results speak for themselves running just a touch slower than receiver Jahan Dotson in the 40-yard-dash, and recording more bench reps than defensive end Arnold Ebiketie.

According to Pro Football Focus, Brisker is the only Power 5 safety with grades 80+ in both man and zone coverage last season

“He’s the best defensive back I’ve seen play at Penn State, hands down. And I say that knowing Adrian Amos has had a great career in the NFL, I think Brisker has the the physical tools. He showed that at the pro day,” said On3’s Thomas Frank Carr, who writes for Blue White Illustrated.

Brisker started his college career at Lackawanna Community College, then followed the pipeline from Scranton to Happy Valley. From JuCo, to a NFL Draft Prospect, Brisker’s decision to return for his senior year ignited his draft stock, raising his ceiling to the first round.

“He’s been a guy that’s, number one, dependable. The situations where it’s getting down to a crunch, he’s made some tremendous, big-time plays. And that’s exactly who Brizzy wants to be, and who he wants to be known as,” said defensive end Jesse Luketa.

“His testing metrics are great and I I just I love his film, his vision, his anticipation, his film study all comes through and I think he’s a diverse player that can use those skills in a multiple sort of situation where he can play in the slot, he can play deep, he can affect the ball at all three levels of the defense,” added Carr.

Brisker is considered a top-5 safety in this year’s class and will likely be selected in the first or second round of this week’s draft.