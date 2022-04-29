LAS VEGAS (WTAJ) — Former Penn State edge Arnold Ebiketie was selected in the second round by the Atlanta Falcons, as the 38th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ebiketie is the second Nittany Lion selected in this year’s draft, following WR Jahan Dotson in the first round.

The Temple transfer only spent one season in Happy Valley, but made his presence known immediately.

For the season, he recorded 9.5 sacks and 62 tackles, both numbers were more than his three-year totals with the Owls.

“Arnold Ebekitie is a guy we haven’t talked about and he may have the best tools of any Penn State pass rusher who’s coming out in the last five years or so,” said Thomas Frank Carr, film analyst for On3’s Blue White Illustrated. “As far as his technical ability, his ability to use his hand, shed blocks and bend, and I understand he’s just 250 [lbs] and he’s not as big or physical and violent as some of these guys who will go in the first round. But his skills will translate to the NFL in a big way.”

Measurables

Height Weight Bench Vertical Broad 40 L-Drill 6-2.6 247 19 38 10.8 4.65 6.95

Penn State Career Stats (2021)