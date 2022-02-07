OXO can opener vs. Kuhn Rikon can opener: Which is better?

Can openers need regular cleaning, just like other kitchen gadgets. To avoid the risk of contamination or harmful bacteria growth, wash your can opener anytime it comes into contact with food.

Are OXO or Kuhn Rikon can openers best?

Can openers are essential in a well-stocked kitchen. And while a manual can opener seems like a device that’s easy to use, a low-quality tool will add some bumps into your cooking routine. To cut a clean, consistent edge without touching the contents of the can, you need to have the best can opener. The best can openers use 100% stainless steel blades and never drop metal shavings after cutting.

OXO and Kuhn Rikon both make highly rated can openers, but which is the best tool for the job? Whether you plan to opt for some of OXO’s single-purpose, smooth designs or Kuhn Rikon’s highly rated multi-use tools, both will open almost anything depending on your personal preferences and needs.

OXO can openers

OXO’s Good Grips line of manual can openers comes in both top-cut and side-cut styles. Each option features black handles made of soft touch rubber. Side-cut style can openers feature a smaller turning knob and stainless steel head, which clamps to the can in a position that won’t touch the contents or cause splatter.

Another popular top-cut option is the OXO Good Grips smooth edge can opener, which has a patented side-wind knob that fits ergonomically into the palm. Users who tend to drain excess liquid from the can may prefer this style. Turning the enlarged knob gives the arm and wrist a break, as it only takes a few gentle twists to puncture and fully detach the lid. What’s more, a built-in set of pliers allows you to lift the lid away from the can without dirtying your hands or the blades.

OXO can opener pros

Ease of use is the major highlight of OXO can openers. They feature a soft design with large handles and comfortable knobs, making them an ideal choice for those with arthritis or other mobility issues. While the top-cut style may make a mess or dirty the tool, OXO aims to cut down on contamination by using a built-in lever for lifting the lid off the can.

OXO can opener cons

Can openers tend to get messy over time, and none of the OXO Good Grips are dishwasher-safe. OXO recommends users hand-wash their can opener, making this tool a less convenient option. Furthermore, OXO can openers are single-use tools. These openers may not be as helpful around the kitchen as a multipurpose option.

Best OXO can openers

OXO Good Grips Soft-Handled Can Opener

This manual can opener features an ergonomic rubber handle with a stainless steel cutting wheel. The blade’s side-cut position lowers the risk of contamination while opening cans.

OXO Good Grips Smooth Edge Can Opener

The cushioned surfaces and large turning knob on this can opener allow for maximum comfort along with precise cutting. It also comes with built-in pliers for easy lid lifting.

OXO SteeL Can Opener

The oversized knob on this can opener protects fingers and wrists from strain. This multi-use tool also features a hidden bottle opener underneath the stainless steel blade.

Kuhn Rikon can openers

Kuhn Rikon makes both single-purpose and multi-use can openers. In addition to cans, the Kuhn Rikon auto safety master opener also works on crown-cap and screw-top bottles and jars. Like the OXO, this model is a top-cut style opener. Its small, turnkey-style knob twists from the top of the tool when positioned over the lid of a can. On the opposite end of the tool, you’ll find the church key and screw top opener. They stay tucked away until you need them.

The Kuhn Rikon does not manually clamp onto cans; instead, it uses lock-on technology to find the edge and hold itself firmly in place. This same technology goes into the Kuhn Rikon auto safety lid lifter/can opener, which is a single-use tool focused on ergonomic design. After turning the knob in a complete circle, you can use the built-in plier on the side of the opener to lift away the lid. This model is even dishwasher-safe, meaning you can worry less about spilled or splattered food coming out of the can.

Kuhn Rikon can openers pros

Kuhn Rikon can openers are an attractive option for the kitchen minimalist. Rather than keep track of a separate church key and screw top opener, you can reduce kitchen clutter with a single tool. Unlike OXO can openers, some Kuhn Rikon models are also dishwasher-safe. When it comes to convenience, these tools offer the most variety and ease when it’s time for cleanup.

Kuhn Rikon can openers cons

While Kuhn Rikon offers some ergonomic options, their tools aren’t quite as gentle to use as other competitors. Also, if you have arthritis, the smaller turning knob may be more difficult to use.

Best Kuhn Rikon can openers

Kuhn Rikon Auto Safety Master Opener

This top-cut style can opener works on many container types, including twist-off and screw-top bottles. It’s an excellent multipurpose tool that features a small turnkey on top for easy twisting.

Kuhn Rikon Auto Safety Lid Lifter/Can Opener

With convenient auto-lock technology, this manual can opener quickly grips onto the edge of any can. It features an oversized turning knob and is dishwasher-safe.

Kuhn Rikon Slim Safety Smooth Touch Can Opener

This compact tool folds its wings into a single handle while cutting into cans. Touchless lid lifting ensures the blades and your hands never get messy with can contents.

Should you get a Kuhn Rikon or OXO can opener?

Ultimately, the best can opener depends on your personal needs in the kitchen. If you value convenience over all else, you might want a multi-purpose, easy-to-clean tool from Kuhn Rikon. You can toss it in the dishwasher with the rest of your cooking tools or even carry around in your pocket to open the odd beer bottle. The added benefit of the auto-lock technology ensures a hassle-free routine of clamping, twisting and easily lifting away the lid of any can.

On the other hand, OXO can openers are a little less convenient in the long run, but they’re designed with more user comfort in mind. Whichever OXO model you choose, your hands will thank you for the soft-touch black rubber handles and gentle turning knob sized perfectly for a palm.

