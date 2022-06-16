Whether you chose a model kit, a racing set or an electric-powered motorcycle, you just can’t beat a two wheeler for fun.

Which is the best motorcycle toy?

Motorcycles have long been the vehicle of choice of racers because they are powerful and fun machines. Having only two wheels adds to the fun as you need to lean over and swoop through the turns on a motorcycle as you would on a bicycle. Because they are not closed in like in a car, motorcyclists feel the wind in their face, making speeds seem even faster than they are.

Televised motorcycle events like motocross and supercross are thrilling to watch as daredevils leap high in the air from jump to jump. Kids like the action, so it is no surprise that they like motorcycle toys, too. If you are looking for a model motorcycle kids can build themselves, take a look at the CoolToys Custom Take-A-Part Motorcycle Playset – Motorcycle with Electric Play Drill and Modification Pieces. It comes with everything you need to build your own motorcycle, including a clever power drill.

What to know before you buy a motorcycle toy

Build your own

These are kits that kids build themselves. They range from simple construction sets of only a few dozen pieces to more detailed kits with hundreds of pieces. You will find build-your-own motorcycle kits made by Duplo, Lego, Transformers and many others.

Miniature motorcycle racing toys

These are action toys with action figures. Available as single racers and in competition sets, these toy racers may be powered by batteries, friction motors or by hand. Stunt and daredevil motorcycle toys are very popular.

Motorcycle scooters

Toddlers provide their own power with scooters styled to look like motorcycles. As they push along, they develop their gross motor skills. Scooters have wide tires and/or auxiliary wheels to keep the motorcycle upright at all times.

Motorcycle pedal cars

There are a few pedal cars that are small bicycles made to look like motorcycles. These are for smaller kids, so like scooters, they are built to stay upright for kids who have not yet learned how to balance a two wheeler.

Electric ride-on toys

Electric ride-on motorcycles are as much fun for kids to ride as the big ones are for adults. These pocket rockets are the choice of kids who prefer electric motorcycles to electric cars, trucks and tractors. Look for battery-powered motorcycles that come with removable training wheels for younger children until they learn to balance themselves. While most electric ride-on motorcycles are two wheelers, you will occasionally find three-wheel motorcycles.

What to look for in a quality motorcycle toy

Materials

It depends on the category of toy, but always look for better materials and better craftsmanship. Pay attention to small parts that may break off as these can be a hazard to very young children.

Accessories

While you can easily find stand-alone motorcycles, ones that come with riders or some kind of stunt apparatus gives you more bang for your buck.

How much you can expect to spend on a motorcycle toy

Build-your-own scale model kits cost $10-$50. Racing toys cost $15-$40. Ride-on motorcycles cost as little as $40 for scoot-alongs, $100 for pedal power and $100-$500 for electric power.

Motorcycle toy FAQ

Why are kids so fascinated by motorcycles?

A. Once kids learn how to ride a bicycle, the next step for many is to add a motor. Motors give kids a sense of power and control. Many motorcycle motocross and supercross competitions are shown on television and this form of racing is considered a step up from bicycle racing like BMX and others. Another neat thing for kids is that with a motorcycle, you get to wear a helmet.

What kind of helmet should you buy for your child for a ride-on toy?

A. Look for helmets that come in appropriate sizes for small, medium and big kids. Consider only helmets that meet or exceed industry safety standards established by the U.S. Department of Transportation, Snell and the American National Standards Institute.

What’s the best motorcycle toy to buy?

Top motorcycle toy

CoolToys Custom Take-A-Part Motorcycle Playset

What you need to know: This building set comes with everything you need to make your own motorcycle, including a power drill and threaded plastic bolts.

What you’ll love: Science, technology, engineering and math come together in this yellow and blue Harley-style motorcycle. This motorcycle toy is fun for kids age 3 and up to put together and take apart. Little kids develop fine motor skills while learning concepts like clockwise and counterclockwise. With the touch of a button, you can activate the realistic engine sounds and lighting effects.

What you should consider: While its made for kids ages 3 and older, this toy might not appeal to older kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top motorcycle toy for the money

Supercross, Race and Wheelie Competition Motorcycle Set

What you need to know: Recreate the jumps you see at live events with these 1/18 scale Ricky Carmichael and Ken Roczen riders, bikes and deluxe jump ramp.

What you’ll love: Operate the controls by how you adjust the rider’s helmet. Tilt the helmet back to pop wheelies and forward for straight-line speed. These motorcycles are powered by revving up their wheels on the floor. For more action, add other riders and bikes that are sold separately. These authentic motorcycles are highly detailed replicas of what the top supercross racers ride.

What you should consider: This is a manual toy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Razor MX400 Dirt Rocket Ride-On 24V Electric Motocross Dirt Bike

What you need to know: This electric mini motorcycle for kids ages 13 and up is powered by a high-torque 250-watt motor.

What you’ll love: This 57-pound minibike goes up to 14 miles an hour. The solid all-steel frame and double-crown fork easily carry riders weighing up to 140 pounds. The 21-inch pneumatic tires soften the rough surfaces for a smoother ride. The soft rubber grips have twist-action speed control for easy acceleration and the rear brake is hand-operated. The plastic fenders and fairings are sturdy and shatter-resistant.

What you should consider: At top speed, the battery lasts only 30 minutes and takes 12 hours to fully charge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them a lot of time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.