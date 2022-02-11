Best Hot Wheels police car

Using any standard cleaning spray will help keep the cars shiny and free from light scuffing.

Which Hot Wheels police car is best?

Hot Wheels are a classic toy for kids and collector’s items with a wide variety of different options available. The brand offers several unique cars, including many police cars, all in various styles and car types. Choosing the right one for a kid or a collector is a difficult decision with so many choices. However, knowing more about the product and your own personal preferences will make the decision easier, but the Hot Wheels 2018 50th-Anniversary HW Metro Series Dodge Charger Drift (Police Car) is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a Hot Wheels police car

Type of car

Hot Wheels offers several police cars ranging from more traditional car brands to wild and exotic sports cars designed as police cars. So, depending on what you are looking for, choosing what car model is used as a police car can be a significant decision. However, this decision is largely up to your personal preference.

Accuracy to real life

While most of the Hot Wheels police cars sold are not realistic to an actual car you would see on the road. There are some options from the company that are very close to a modern-day police car. If you are looking for accuracy over everything else, this could be the difference between one car or the other for you.

Color and design

Because many of the Hot Wheels police cars are not 100% accurate to real life, many unique designs are available. You can choose a police car with a more creative look with bold fonts and patterns. Additionally, many Hot Wheels police cars do not have traditional black and white colors, leading to more exciting color combinations.

What to look for in a quality Hot Wheels police car

Special edition or limited-run models

Much like other types of Hot Wheels, there are several special or limited edition models from which to choose. These options may be more valuable to collectors and should be considered if you buy this as a collector or as a gift for one.

Special-designed box

Many Hot Wheels police cars come in unique boxes that have specific artwork or designs that are rarer to come across. These boxes, especially in perfect condition, could add significant value to the car and should be considered when choosing a police car. Certain collector’s edition groups come with unique artwork on the box.

Rubber tires, flashing light or other unique features

While most Hot Wheels police cars come in standard design, some options have extra features such as rubber tires and flashing lights that make them more exciting than other models. These additional features are rare but may add significant interest from both kids and collectors alike.

How much can you expect to spend on a Hot Wheels police car?

Hot Wheels police cars are relatively affordable, with most models costing $10-$25.

Hot Wheels police car FAQ

Are there special city cars available?

A. While they may be challenging to find, there are Hot Wheels police cars modeled after specific cities. There are no cars with specific city decals, though.

Are there police car collections to buy from?

A. Some other brands of model cars have collections partnered with specific police forces to buy from, though Hot Wheels does have its own collection of police cars using exotic sports cars.

What’s the best Hot Wheels police car to buy?

Top Hot Wheels police car

Hot Wheels 2018 50th-Anniversary HW Metro Series Dodge Charger Drift (Police Car)

What you need to know: This is a Hot Wheels police car designed using a Dodger Charger as the model car.

What you’ll love: The car is a part of a 50th-anniversary Hot Wheels run. It is also a part of a Metro Series about cars vital to a city’s operation. The car comes with a large “Pursuit” decal on the side and a battering ram on the front.

What you should consider: There is very little availability with only a few cars in stock.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Hot Wheels police car for the money

Hot Wheels Rescue Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R ‘Police Logo’

What you need to know: This is an affordable Hot Wheels police car designed after the 2000 Nissan Skyline GT-R.

What you’ll love: The car is part of Hot Wheels rescue vehicle collection and is based on Japanese police cars. The car comes with police decals and Japanese characters on its side.

What you should consider: The car does not come with lights on the top of the roof.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hot Wheels 1985 Chevrolet Camaro Vehicle 1:64 Scale Car

What you need to know: This is a Hot Wheels police car designed after the classic 1985 Chevy Camaro.

What you’ll love: The car is designed with highway patrol paint on the doors. The car also has a unique box design that is unique to a series of police cars released by Hot Wheels.

What you should consider: The police car does not come with lights on the top of the roof.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hot Wheels Lamborghini Aventador Vehicle 1:64 Scale Car

What you need to know: This is a unique Hot Wheels police car using the Lamborghini Aventador as its base car.

What you’ll love: The car comes with a specially-designed box like the Chevy Camaro car with original artwork. The car also has a green and white color scheme with ‘Police’ written on the side.

What you should consider: Once again, the police car does not come with lights on the top of the roof.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hot Wheels Rescue Series Lamborghini Countach Police Car

What you need to know: This is a Hot Wheels police car designed using the Lamborghini Countach in blue and white.

What you’ll love: The police car has lights equipped on the roof and a unique Hot Wheels police decal on the side of the door. The car is also a part of a rescue collection from the company.

What you should consider: The car is an older model of Lamborghini, which may not be appealing considering newer police car models are using the car brand available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

