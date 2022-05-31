Which “Godzilla vs. Kong” toy is best?

When toys have context, they can be even more exciting to play with. Your child can use the established storyline as a jumping-off point to create bold new adventures for their favorite characters.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” is a fantastic movie of epic proportions that has spawned a whole line of imaginative play toys. To find the best one, you need to know a little about both the movie and what your child liked about the movie. For instance, do they have a favorite character? If you’re not sure, TwCare’s 8-Piece King Kong vs. Godzilla is a top choice because it contains both Godzilla and King Kong figures, so you can’t go wrong.

What to know before you buy a “Godzilla vs. Kong” toy

Use

When children role-play and act out scenes and situations that they have witnessed or experienced, this is called imaginative play. Imaginative play helps children make sense of the world and learn how to navigate their way through life.

Benefits

An imaginative play toy can be anything that helps your child role-play. While they are pretending to be Godzilla or King Kong, they are developing the fine motor skills that are needed to manipulate their toy. Additionally, your child is learning how to make choices, strategize, communicate with others and develop relationships. If a parent plays along, it can strengthen the family bond and temporarily put the child on equal ground with the parent to help build confidence, self-esteem and leadership qualities. When a parent is involved, it also provides an opportunity to gently correct poor behavior.

What to look for in a quality “Godzilla vs. Kong” toy

Age range

The best King Kong or Godzilla toy for your child is age-appropriate. Some figures have tiny pieces that could create a choking hazard for younger children. Before purchasing, always check the labeling on the toy to make sure it is age-appropriate for your child.

Favorite character

If your child loves King Kong and you get them Godzilla, they may not be happy. To better understand the mindset, consider how often you would wear a sports fan jersey that features the logo of your least favorite team.

Size of the playset

While many of the “Godzilla vs. Kong” toys feature a single figure — Godzilla or King Kong — there are some playsets that include both. Alternatively, you might find a “Godzilla vs. Kong” toy that comes with several versions of each character or a kaiju that was from another movie.

Posable figure and accessories

You know your child best. Will they be happy with a statue or would they prefer a poseable figure? It is also prudent to consider the importance of accessories. For example, does the Kong figure come with a battle-ax?

How much you can expect to spend on a “Godzilla vs. Kong” toy

Because these toys are from a popular movie franchise, they tend to carry a slightly higher price. It may be hard to find a “Godzilla vs. Kong” toy for less than $15, but you can easily find one for $50 or more. Before purchasing, do a little comparison shopping to make sure you are not overpaying.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” toy FAQ

What is a kaiju?

A. A kaiju is a giant, powerful monster. For example, Godzilla is a kaiju. King Kong, Gamera, Rodan, Mothra, King Ghidorah and Yonggary are also kaijus. Kaiju is also the name of the genre that features giant monsters.

What are Godzilla’s powers?

A. Godzilla is generally considered to be the most powerful kaiju. He is strong, somewhat intelligent and has incredible healing powers. He can survive underwater and has a whole array of nuclear and radioactive powers that he can use during battle.

What are King Kong’s powers?

A. King Kong has impressive resistance to many of Godzilla’s powers. He seems to be immune to radioactivity and atomic breath and he is remarkably resilien; it takes a lot to hurt him. King Kong is also incredibly strong and agile, but his most impressive power is his intelligence.

What’s the best “Godzilla vs. Kong” toy to buy?

Top “Godzilla vs. Kong” toy

TwCare 8-Piece King Kong vs. Godzilla

What you need to know: This is a set of eight figurines that feature different versions of Godzilla, King Kong and more.

What you’ll love: This collection of eight toys includes five Godzilla figures, two King Kong figures and one King Ghidorah figure. The various versions of Godzilla each have different color dorsal plates, so your child can choose which is their favorite. They are nontoxic, waterproof and have moveable joints.

What you should consider: Marketed as cake toppers, these figurines are smaller than typical action figures but still offer a fun playing experience.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top “Godzilla vs. Kong” toy for the money

KYMELLIE Godzilla vs. King Kong Night Light

What you need to know: While this offering is not necessarily a toy, this nightlight is something your child will likely use every day.

What you’ll love: The laser-etched acrylic features an image of Godzilla and King Kong squaring off, and the illuminating LED can produce 16 different colors. The lamp comes with a remote that allows you to choose from a variety of lighting modes to get the effect you like.

What you should consider: If you use this light in battery mode, it can run out of power in one night. For the best performance, use the included USB cable to connect to a power source.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Godzilla Action Figure

What you need to know: If your child is a bigger fan of Godzilla than King Kong, this posable figure will make them happy.

What you’ll love: The nontoxic paint makes it look like Godzilla’s dorsal plates are lit up. He has five points of articulation, so you can place him in a number of dramatic poses. The toy is made with a soft plastic, so it is safer for children to play with.

What you should consider: Some individuals were not happy when this toy arrived without packaging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.