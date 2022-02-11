Best toy dog that looks real

The best toy dog pets are the ones that not only look and feel lifelike and realistic but behave like real dogs, too.

Which toy dog that looks real is best?

Kids love stuffed animals because they’re soft and cuddly. Kids love dogs, too, because they are people’s best friends. So what could be better than a plush stuffed dog real enough to be your child’s best friend?

If you are looking for a realistic looking toy dog that responds to your voice and touch with motions and sounds, take a look at the Joy For All Ageless Innovation Golden Pup Companion Pet. It’s designed to provide comfort, companionship and fun for kids and aging loved ones.

What to know before you buy a toy dog that looks real

Just like real pets, toy dogs are companions, friends and members of the family. Realistic toy dogs appeal not only to kids but also to older folks who gain increased mental and physical health from a companion pet but a live one just won’t do. Looking like a real dog is only part of the story. Feeling real to the touch is important, too. And beyond that, acting like a real dog adds a lot of enjoyment.

Toy dogs that look real

With today’s materials, craftsmanship and designs, it is relatively easy to make a toy dog that looks real. The most real-looking ones most closely resemble the attributes of a distinct breed. Black Labs will have big feet, floppy ears and a short haired coat of black fur. Generic breeds can look real, too, especially when they are of a type, like a freckled pup or a fluffy white lap dog.

Toy dogs that feel real

Toy dogs are made to be cuddled. Modern synthetics can be made to feel like actual fur. The softer, silkier coats may feel the most comforting but are the hardest to take care of, just as with a real dog’s fur.

Toy dogs that act real

Modern electronic and robotic toys can make nearly any kind of motion. The simplest toy dogs wag their tails. More complex ones have more complex and more well coordinated muscle movements. Some can make dozens of motions and have dozens of endearing facial expressions. Along with motions come sounds. Simple toy dogs might only yip while ones with better electronics have lots of doggy noises.

What to look for in a quality toy dog that looks real

The dog’s coat

The adult or child with a realistic looking toy dog will want to pet it, hold it and hug it. The fonder they are of their toy dog, the more this will happen. A soft, silky fur coat looks beautiful but isn’t likely to wear well. A toy dog with a short haired coat will last much longer, as will one whose coat is woolly or nubby. Keep in mind that the shorter the fur, the easier your toy dog is to clean.

The dog’s behavior

Most plush, cuddly pet dogs are only stuffed animals. They can be very realistic looking and have fur that feels real, but they can only lie or stand in a single pose. Dogs that move and make sounds are more than toys — they are companions, friends and members of the family.

How much you can expect to spend on a toy dog that looks real

Realistic looking plush dog toys start at as little as $10 and go up to $40-$50. Animated ones that look and feel real, too, start at about $20 and go as high as $150.

Toy dog that looks real FAQ

How do I clean a toy dog’s fur?

A. If your toy dog is stuffed, it might be machine washable. But if it’s animated, it has electronics inside. Wipe the fur with a damp cloth. Do not use cleaners or real dog grooming tools.

Is it healthy for kids and adults to develop emotional attachments to a toy?

A. Furry toys can be a comfort to those kids and adults without companions. When the situation is such that having a real dog is impractical, toy dogs are a good alternative.

What’s the best toy dog that looks real to buy?

Top toy dog that looks real

Joy For All Ageless Innovation Golden Pup Companion Pet

What you need to know: With its built-in sensors, this Golden Pup responds to your voice and your touch.

What you’ll love: This toy dog is designed to give comfort, companionship and fun to kids and aging loved ones. Pet the pup’s soft, lifelike fur and feel its heartbeat as it wags its tail and bobs its head. Talk to your companion pup and it barks back. The red bandana around its neck adds a friendly touch and sets off the golden fur nicely.

What you should consider: This is a pricey toy dog.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toy dog that looks real for the money

Melissa and Doug Giant Black Labrador Retriever

What you need to know: This life-size stuffed animal is made with soft polyester fur that makes it not only huggable but also durable.

What you’ll love: With more than 30 years of commitment to the highest quality standard, Melissa and Doug’s toys are the gold standard in childhood play. This black Lab is 2 feet tall and 2½ feet long. Labs are known for their gentle behavior and their love of children. Their short fur is easy to keep clean.

What you should consider: It makes no motions or sounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Little Live Pets My Kissing Puppy Rollie

What you need to know: This little shar-pei lapdog comes with dozens of sounds and actions built right into its furry little brown body.

What you’ll love: The characteristic wrinkled face of the shar-pei breed moves through a series of impressions, all saying how glad it is to see you. Pick up Rollie and he kisses your face. Pat his back and his tail wags. When it’s time for a nap, place him on his side and he closes his eyes, snores gently and wags his tail while dreaming. Pick him up and he wakes right up, glad to see you. Rollie comes with an adoption certificate so you can welcome him to your family.

What you should consider: This toy dog has small parts and so is not for children under 3 years.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

