Achilles Beyblade vs. Pegasus Beyblade

Which is best: the Achilles Beyblade or the Pegasus Beyblade?

Beyblades were wildly popular in the early 2000s, and seem to be making a comeback. If your child is looking for the perfect Beyblade toy, you may feel overwhelmed by the number of options. Luckily, you can’t go wrong with either of the most popular options, Achilles and Pegasus. These exciting battle tops come in numerous styles, and each plays just a little bit differently.

Achilles Beyblade

Each Beyblade has a character that lives inside the battle top in the animated TV series based on the toys. The Achilles character is an onyx-plated warrior who wears red armor and a cape, and is typically seen holding a sword and shield. Achilles’ armor features yellow and turquoise accents and his eyes change color depending on which “mode” he is in at any given time. For example, his yellow eyes become purple when he’s corrupted by dark power, producing a purple and black aura.

The Achilles Beyblades come in multiple forms and attack styles. Achilles is one of the main characters in the animated series, so they tend to be easy to find.

Achilles Beyblade pros

Achilles is one of the most decorated Beyblades, and it comes in several color schemes, all of which look great. The Achilles Beyblades come from the Burst series, meaning they’re made of both metal and plastic and burst into multiple pieces when the character loses. The burst element makes Beyblade battles feel more exciting than in the past.

One of the primary things that differentiate Beyblades from one another is the direction they spin when launched. Achilles Beyblades tend to have a reversible spin that lets you make them turn either left or right, making them more versatile than many other Beyblades.

Achilles Beyblade cons

With so many Achilles variations, it can be challenging to choose the right one. Many users complain that newer Achilles Beyblades don’t spin correctly, although this may be an issue with how they’ve assembled the battle top. Because the Achilles Beyblades burst open and there are so many pieces you can change, re-assembling them correctly can be a hassle.

Best Achilles Beyblades

Beyblade Bey Ss Achilles A5

This Beyblade is from the Beyblade Legends Collection — a set that features the most popular of all the Beyblades. This classic design is more understated than many other Achilles Beyblades, but battles just as effectively as newer ones. Many buyers found it more durable than other Beyblades.

Beyblade Burst Surge Speedstorm Infinite Achilles A6

This modern Achilles Beyblade is designed to work with the exciting Speedstorm Stadium, where it can be launched at an enemy Beyblade at high speeds. It comes with a digital code that can unlock it in the Beyblade Burst app.

Pegasus Beyblade

Pegasus is a classic Beyblade emphasizing its ability to attack other Beyblades. The original Pegasus design was released in 2009 alongside the L-Drago Beyblade.

Like Pokemon, Beyblade toys tend to grow and evolve along with the animated series of the same name. Pegasus has had numerous variations throughout the Beyblade series, including Storm Pegasus, Galaxy Pegasus and Cosmic Pegasus. Still, compared to most other Beyblades, Pegasus hasn’t evolved much since its release.

Pegasus Beyblade pros

Pegasus Beyblades have a more nostalgic look and feel than Achilles Beyblades, making them ideal for those that prefer the classic Beyblade series. They’re meant to have powerful attacks, and in many cases, the part of the Beyblade that makes contact with the opponent’s top is made of metal. Additionally, many Pegasus Beyblades are turquoise and silver, a more understated look than other modern Beyblades.

Many Pegasus Beyblades have pieces that are interchangeable with others of the same kind, although finding numerous Pegasus Beyblade models can be difficult.

Pegasus Beyblade cons

Pegasus Beyblades can be much harder to find than other Beyblades, primarily because there aren’t many updated models. Unlike Beyblades that can spin to both right and left, most Pegasus Beyblades only rotate to the right.

Many people expect Pegasus Beyblades to release wings when attacked by other Beyblades. Although some have wings that get released when attacked by other Beyblades, many do not.

Best Pegasus Beyblade

Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Harmony Pegasus

This Beyblade is designed to be used in conjunction with the Beyblade Burst Hypersphere Stadium. When used with that stadium, it can easily climb vertical walls to attack the opponent’s Beyblade. It’s sturdy, is effective even when used with other stadiums, and can be used in the Beyblade Burst app with the included code.

Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Vortex

Although this stadium doesn’t include a Pegasus Beyblade, it’s designed to enhance the capability of your Pegasus top. With this unique stadium, certain Beyblades can climb the walls and make their way into two battle zones. The stadium includes two right-spinning Beyblades that can be effectively used in it. Additionally, it contains a code that allows you to unlock the Burst Rise Battle Stadium in Beyblade’s mobile app.

Should you get Achilles or Pegasus?

Achilles has a more modern look and significantly more variations than Pegasus. On the other hand, Pegasus has a more “classic” look than Achilles and may appeal to fans of the original series. Both Achilles and Pegasus Beyblades have codes that let you unlock the tops in the Beyblade Burst app.

Overall, Achilles is likely the better option unless your kid specifically requests a Pegasus Beyblade.

