Which Monster High doll is best?

Kids love monsters — especially if those monsters are fun and friendly and go to a high school filled with adventure and drama. The ghouls from Monster High all have an incredible flair for fashion, which makes them ideal for collecting.

The best Monster High dolls not only have the best outfit and accessories, but they should be one of your child’s favorite characters from the series as well. The Monster High Frights, Camera, Action! Clawdia Wolf Doll, for instance, is one of the most popular characters because of her radiant smile and infectious personality.

What to know before you buy a Monster High doll

What is Monster High?

Imagine going to a school where you could study Biteology, Mad Science, History of the Undead, Clawculus, Physical Deaducation and more. This is Monster High. It’s an inclusive school that allows students to embrace and celebrate everything that makes them different. It’s a place where friendships come first. More importantly, it’s a school that’s filled with monsters!

Do they still make Monster High dolls?

Monster High dolls were created by Mattel in 2010. The original characters were inspired by classic monsters such as Dracula, the mummy, Frankenstein’s monster and others. The toys had a solid run for over half a decade, then they started falling out of favor and were finally canceled in 2018. In 2020, three special dolls were released. At the time of this writing, Mattel is not manufacturing any new Monster High dolls.

What to look for in a quality Monster High doll

Favorite character

From vampires and zombies to werewolves and sea creatures, there are numerous characters that populate the Monster High universe. Many of these characters are available as Monster High dolls. Before purchasing a doll, check in with your kid to see if they have any favorite characters. If you don’t, the doll you purchase may wind up at the bottom of a toy box and rarely get taken out for playtime.

Favorite storyline

Over the years, there have been a number of Monster High movies and videos. In each, the characters are slightly different. For instance, the Draculaura doll from “Frights, Camera, Action!” is different from the Dance the Fright Away version of the doll from “Welcome to Monster High.” If your child has a favorite version of their favorite character, make sure you know what that is so you can get the Monster High doll that makes them smile.

Accessories

If your child has a fondness for certain accessories such as jewelry, glasses, beach towels, masks or pets, make sure you take that into account when shopping, as each doll has a slightly different set of accessories.

Special features

Some Monster High dolls glow in the dark, while others have secret hidden treasures that they wear. Sometimes, these special features are enough to make a doll your child’s favorite. Do a little research before buying to see what your options are.

Size

Monster High dolls are available in a variety of sizes. Since it’s hard to judge how tall a doll is from a picture, check the product’s description to make sure you’re getting one that fits in with the rest of your child’s collection.

How much you can expect to spend on a Monster High doll

The average cost of a Monster High doll is currently higher than the original retail price. You can get a doll ranging anywhere from $30-$200 or more.

Monster High doll FAQ

Why are Monster High dolls so expensive?

A. Since there are currently no Monster High dolls being manufactured, most retailers have sold all or nearly all of their stock. This means that getting unopened Monster High dolls can be very difficult. Retailers have raised their prices to take advantage of this situation. The price reflects a demand that has outpaced the supply.

Will Monster High dolls ever be made again?

A. The current plan is for Monster High to be relaunched in 2022 with a new animated series and a live-action movie. A new line of Monster High dolls is rumored to be released in 2022 as well.

What’s the best Monster High doll to buy?

Top Monster High doll

Monster High Frights, Camera, Action! Clawdia Wolf Doll

What you need to know: This version of Clawdia Wolf is a screenwriter and she’s from the “Frights, Camera, Action!” movie.

What you’ll love: Many kids like Clawdia because of her broad smile and fierce fashion. This set includes a red jacket, gold dress, jewelry, glasses, Mary Jane heels, a diary and more. Since she can’t stand on her own, Clawdia also comes with a doll stand.

What you should consider: A few users noted that they received their doll in poor or broken condition due to the package getting crushed in the mail.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Monster High doll for the money

Monster High ShriekWrecked Dayna Treasura Jones Doll

What you need to know: This is Dayna Treasura Jones, the daughter of pirate Davy Jones. Her outfit is filled with secret details.

What you’ll love: This stylish doll is a literal treasure. She has a number of secret compartments in her accessories where she stashes her gold. Additionally, Dayna has a reversible dress — one side is a blue satiny skirt printed with treasure maps, while the other is a black skirt with gold foil print.

What you should consider: While it doesn’t change how you play with the doll, some were upset that the top part of Dayna’s dress is modeled into the doll and not removable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Monster High Great Scarrier Reef Peri & Pearl Serpentine Doll

What you need to know: This dazzling two-headed creature is from the “Great Scarrier Reef” DVD and it has glow-in-the-dark special effects.

What you’ll love: Peri and Pearl Serpentine are the daughters of the Hydra. They’re fashion-conscious and love their accessories. While they have two heads and two minds, they only have one body — a coiling snake-like body with bioluminescent fins.

What you should consider: While this doll looks stunning, the two heads and small base make her a little top-heavy, so she’s prone to falling over.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

