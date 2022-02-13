Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Groundhog Day
COVID-19
Veterans Voices
Honoring Black History
Pennsylvania News
National News
Destination Pennsylvania
Pa Outdoors
Washington D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
World News
Entertainment News
Food News
Making it Matter
Lottery
Daily Newsletters
BestReviews
Submit A News Tip
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
NASA planning to crash ISS into Pacific Ocean
Expedia giving away $120K in free trips during Super Bowl
Strained US hospitals seek foreign nurses amid visa windfall
A Holocaust survivor's message to Whoopi Goldberg
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
Go With Joe
SkyNet Cameras
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Ski Report
Science with Shields
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Sports
Sportsbeat
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
China 2022
The Big Game
Altoona Curve
Black & Gold Nation
NFL
NBA
NHL
MLB
Golf
NCAA
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Old school dismissed: Brady, “Big Ben” and the end of an era
Top Stories
High school basketball scores and highlights from Wednesday, February 2nd
Video
SFU adds ten on late signing day
Penn State adds two more on late signing day
Franklin weighs in on how NIL has changed recruiting
Video
WTAJ Plus
Science with Shields
Studio 814
Science with Shields
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Meet Jake Schwartz, professional magician and Penn State alum
Video
Top Stories
Fundraising opportunities with Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken: chicken pies & scrapple
Video
Top Stories
Martin’s Registered Dietitian shares gut healthy recipes
Video
DuBois bridal boutique brings world class style to small town
Video
Taste-test with Tik Tok’s ‘The Pickled Guy:’ Pizza pickles, pickled quail eggs, & crickets
Video
The perfect beverage & cheese pairings with Fine Wine & Good Spirits
Video
Community
Catholic Schools Week
Remarkable Women 2022
Victoria, Vancouver & the Canadian Rockies with Christy Shields
WTAJ Pro Football Challenge
Make Us Smile
Local Events
Contests
Contest Winners
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Apps
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
WTAJ-TV Internships
Jobs at WTAJ
Watch
Newscasts
Search
Search
Search
February 13 2022 06:30 pm
Soccer
Best Nike soccer shoes
Best size five soccer ball
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Gov. Wolf announces $1.7B plan for pandemic recovery with direct payments to some Pennsylvanians
Video
Rain will turn to an icy wintry mix later today
Video
Groundhog Day 2022 prediction: Six more weeks of winter
Video
Weather Alerts
One dead after late-night Bedford County fire
Video
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!