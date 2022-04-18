Which disc golf basket is best?

Whether you want to practice your skills away from the course or try to set a course up, there’s a disc golf basket for you. They come in a few types that are better for certain situations, and there are a few aspects, such as the number of chains, that separate the good from the great.

The best disc golf basket is the Axiom Discs Pro 24-Chain Disc Golf Basket. It has a sturdy base and 24 chains to ensure your perfect shot falls into the basket as it should.

What to know before you buy a disc golf basket

Disc golf basket types

There are four main types of disc golf baskets.

Heavy-duty baskets are the closest you can get to having an official course-type basket for traveling. They use heavy metals, such as stainless steel, and are durable enough to be left outside for months. However, they are usually expensive.

Narrow baskets are meant for practicing your accuracy. They have smaller baskets and chains to force you to throw better.

Flags

Some disc golf baskets include flag toppers. These aren’t necessary, though they can make a basket easier to see from a distance. They also add a touch of flair.

What to look for in a quality disc golf basket

Stand

The stand is the base of the basket in charge of keeping the whole thing upright. Most use metal loops that you can secure by driving rounded stakes down over the loops. Better baskets include these loops, while others will need to be purchased separately. Other stands use three or four foldable legs to remain upright. These aren’t as stable, but they are less likely to wobble.

Basket

Disc gold baskets are typically made of metal or some weave.

Metal baskets are more durable and steady but heavier and harder to transport. Most are stainless steel using a latticework of thin but solid wires. Official baskets are always metal.

Chains

Chains exist to snatch discs out of the air to ensure they land in the basket to score. Most disc golf baskets have 12 to 28 chains with more chains making it more likely you’ll score. Some baskets split these chains between an outer and inner layer, matching what most professionally approved baskets use. The best chains are stainless steel, but other metals are possible.

How much you can expect to spend on a disc golf basket

Disc golf baskets typically cost $50-$200. Light and easily portable baskets cost $100 or less, while heavier-duty options cost $100-$150. The best baskets for high-level play and practice start at $150.

Disc golf basket FAQ

Can a disc golf basket be used for anything else other than disc golf?

A. Yes, with a caveat: There aren’t any other recognizable sports or games that use them. However, there’s always the chance of finding something fun and kooky online you can try. You can also be the one to think of something fun and inventive to try yourself.

How can I tell if a disc golf basket is approved for professional use?

A. The Professional Disc Golf Association is in charge of approving baskets, and they place a seal on approved packages.

Does it count if the disc lands on top of the basket rather than in it?

A. No, the disc must land inside the basket or be caught up in the chains for it to count.

What’s the best disc golf basket to buy?

Top disc golf basket

Axiom Discs Pro 24-Chain Disc Golf Basket

What you need to know: This has a great mix of quality parts.

What you’ll love: It’s approved for professional use by the Professional Disc Golf Association, and it comes in six colors. It can be set up and taken down in a minute, and the all-metal construction is sturdy on its base. The 24 chains let no disc pass through them.

What you should consider: A few consumers received baskets with bent or broken pieces in the thinner sections or at weld points. Some of the colors don’t look like the picture.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top disc golf basket for the money

Yaheetech Portable Metal Disc Golf Basket

What you need to know: This is perfect for casual fun.

What you’ll love: It’s designed to be collapsible for quick and easy transport, plus it only weighs 18.3 pounds. The 12 chains are spaced wide enough to catch most discs, and it includes a flag topping for better visibility from a distance.

What you should consider: A few purchasers had issues keeping it upright despite the inclusion of stakes, especially on slightly uneven ground. It isn’t approved for professional use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dynamic Discs Scout Portable Disc Golf Basket

What you need to know: This is ultra-rugged though pricey.

What you’ll love: It’s built with maximum portability in mind, thanks to a collapsible tripod base and basket and an included carrying bag with shoulder strap. It uses 16 chains, eight inside and eight outside, to ably snatch a disc from the air.

What you should consider: It’s among the priciest baskets. The shoulder strap isn’t as comfortable as some would have preferred. The chains have some rough edges.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

