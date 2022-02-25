Which Danner boots for hunting are best?

When it’s time to gear up for your next hunting trip, the best pair of boots will make all the difference. Since 1932, professionals and outdoor enthusiasts have looked to Danner for tough, durable footwear. Danner designs boots for everything from construction work to hiking, so it’s essential to find the shoe that fits a hunter’s lifestyle.

For the best hunting boots that combine performance with comfort, the Danner Men’s Alsea 8-Inch Gore-Tex 400G Hunting Boot delivers with style and long-lasting wear.

What to know before you buy Danner hunting boots

Hunting environment

Hunting is a versatile sport, so consider the environment and type of physical activity before choosing the best boot. Some targets call for slogging through a wet marsh, while others require climbing up to a tree stand. Depending on personal style and preference, some hunters opt for sweat-wicking technology, while others need waterproofing or a high-traction sole. Hunters tracking prey over long distances need a supportive hunting boot for walking and running without sweat or discomfort.

Break-in time

A great boot fits true to size, with ample room for the width of the foot and no tightness in the toes. However, even the highest-quality hunting boot may need a few days to loosen up for a perfect fit. Footwear made of sturdy natural leather will often feel stiff on the first outing or two, so hunters should plan to break in a new pair of boots before taking them on a long or strenuous trip. Some hunting boot materials have a shorter adjustment period but may sacrifice some quality in the long run.

Weight and material

Different boot silhouettes feel more comfortable for each hunting style. A high-top shape provides more warmth and protection from the elements but also adds more bulk and restriction to the ankle. A lower ankle supports lightweight movement. Material options such as natural leather or synthetic nylon also factor into how heavy the boot feels.

What to look for in quality Danner hunting boots

Comfort

The best hunting boots use a smart, supportive design that feels great to wear. Look for a thick insole, such as the open-cell ortholite footbed featured in most Danner boots. This cushioned padding protects the knees and ankles during physical activity.

Durability

A high-quality hunting boot should hold up to plenty of wear and tear before needing a replacement. To make boots last the extra mile, look for triple-stitched seams. This feature adds extra reinforcement along the soles to prevent splitting or tearing. Many Danner boots also come with Vibram soles, which have excellent traction and thick material to protect feet from punctures.

Waterproofing and insulation

To prevent the dreaded “wet socks” feeling, great hunting boots use waterproof technology for all types of weather. Particularly, Danner boots come with a breathable Gore-Tex liner that keeps out moisture while adding a layer of warmth. Hunters moving in wet or cold environments can rely on this smart fabric that keeps feet comfortable without trapping sweat inside the boot.

Ease of use

High-quality boots don’t mean cutting back on convenience. Look for the speed-hook lacing system featured in many Danner hunting boots, which allows users to quickly adjust the fit and tightness of the shoe while on the go. Secure hooks grip onto laces for long-lasting, comfortable wear with no hassle. Taller boot models come with easy-to-adjust buckles that fit to all sizes and shapes.

How much you can expect to spend on Danner hunting boots

Most Danner boots fall into the range of $150-$350. Pricing depends on the material and style of the boot, with knee-high styles in genuine leather at the highest price points.

Danner hunting boots FAQ

Where are Danner hunting boots made?

A. Danner hunting boots with a “Made in USA” label are made in Portland, OR using imported components that are partially assembled abroad. Other models of Danner boots without this label are manufactured outside of the U.S.

Are Danner boots true to size?

A. Danner sizes its boots using the Brannock device. Each boot comes in standard U.S. sizes according to the Brannock measurement.

What are the best Danner hunting boots to buy?

Top hunting boots

Danner Men’s Alsea 8-Inch Gore-Tex 400G Hunting Boot

What you need to know: These affordable, versatile boots can flex to many hunting styles. They’re comfortable, waterproof and breathable with excellent traction.

What you’ll love: The Gore-Tex lining and ortholite footbed on these boots keep feet warm and dry in all conditions. Sturdy construction offers support for any amount of walking, running or climbing. With the speed-hook lacing system, they’re easy to put on and take off.

What you should consider: Natural leather means these shoes will have a break-in period. The ankle height is tall enough for some environments but won’t cover knee-deep wading.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hunting boots for money

Danner Men’s Explorer 650 6-Inch Hiking Boot

What you need to know: At a lower price point, these boots still feature many of Danner’s most popular components, including patented lining and footbed. Built from suede and nylon, the ankle-high hunting boots are just as versatile as other options.

What you’ll love: These shoes come with a Vibram Escape outsole that uses Megagrip technology. With lightweight construction, they won’t need a break-in period but will still hold up to wet and cold conditions.

What you should consider: The materials used in these boots may not stand as much wear and tear as genuine leather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Danner Men’s San Angelo 17-Inch Hunting Snake Boot

What you need to know: For more coverage and protection, these boots rise to the knee with adjustable buckles at multiple points. They’re comfortable, durable and fully snake-proof.

What you’ll love: The double buckles at the gusset and top of the boot can fit all sizes and shapes. A combination leather and textile upper delivers comfort and rugged durability while resisting wear and tear.

What you should consider: These boots need a break-in period. They’re also heavier than ankle-length options and restrict some movement due to their shape.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Tabitha Arnold writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.