Which electric stapler is best?

Working in an office, classroom or other document-centric environment requires a handful of essential tools, including a useful stapler. While many simple staplers might get the job done, those spending hours a day stapling papers may benefit from an electric stapler –— and may even shave a few minutes off the day.

Out of a wide range of options, the Bostitch Impulse 45 -Sheet Electric Stapler features the most overtly powerful heavy-duty stapler configuration, offering stapling of up to 45 sheets at once.

What to know before you buy an electric stapler

Type of electric stapler

The best electric staplers come in many different shapes and sizes, so it’s important to identify exactly what you’re looking for before you make your purchase. If there are specific features you prefer in an electric stapler, such as a certain amount of paper capacity, a heavy-duty build or something that can be powered with batteries, keep these factors in mind as you shop.

Staple storage

One consideration that may vary depending on how much stapling you do is the volume of staple storage available, since many professionals can easily go through an entire box of staples in a given day. If you do a lot of stapling, consider purchasing a stapler that includes a compartment for storing extra staple sets, which could save you some time when reloading your stapler.

Heavy-duty stapling

Other buyers looking for an electric stapler need a unit that includes heavy-duty stapling capacity, such as those that can handle up to 75 sheets of paper at once or other materials such as cardboard, cardstock or other extra-thick documents.

What to look for in a quality electric stapler

High sheet capacity

High sheet capacity allows the user to staple more pieces of paper together with one staple. While the average electric stapler can usually offer up to 25 sheets of paper at one time, some high-powered electric staplers can accommodate 50-75 sheets of paper at once, making them perfect for those who need to create large packets.

Powering options

Many modern electric staplers include separate options for powering the units, typically including both an AC adapter you can plug into the wall and a battery-operated option for those on the go.

Paper and low-staple sensors

A major benefit to many electric staplers is the sensors that allow them to detect when a piece of paper is present or when the staples start running out. Both of these features can help simplify a person’s stapling needs by either speeding up the process of stapling documents themselves or by not forcing the user to waste time thinking there are more staples when the unit is really out.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric stapler

Electric staplers can span a wide range of prices, especially if you’re looking for specific features. In general, you can find cheap electric staplers for as low as $15, while basic electric staplers can cost as much as $100. Industrial or specific-use staplers may cost as much as several hundreds of dollars.

Electric stapler FAQ

Do electric staplers perform as well on battery power as with AC adapters?

A. In most cases, it shouldn’t matter to performance whether your electric stapler is plugged into an outlet or is run via battery power. One exception may occur if the stapler’s batteries are running low or are out completely since this may cause the unit to operate at a slowed power capacity.

Are electric staplers better than conventional staplers?

A. Unlike most conventional staplers, electric staplers usually automate the stapling process in some way or another, making it easier for the user to staple documents without constantly having to push down the stapler. Others also include features that make them simpler than conventional staplers, such as speedy document stapling, thick packet stapling and a more comfortable experience.

What’s the best electric stapler to buy?

Top electric stapler

Bostitch Impulse 45-Sheet Double Heavy-Duty Electric Stapler

What you need to know: This heavy-duty electric stapler can manage nearly any stapling task, and it also includes staple storage and an easy-push reloading button to make it user-friendly.

What you’ll love: This electric stapler includes a refill alert to let you know when you’re running low and a jam-eliminating staple dispenser that’s now a signature for Bostitch’s top-tier staplers.

What you should consider: Some users complained this model was a little more expensive than other heavy-duty staplers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric stapler for the money

Swingline 48200 Compact Full Strip Electric Stapler

What you need to know: For those on a serious budget, this electric stapler offers some of the best functionality for the price, and it’s a little smaller than most heavy-duty staplers, making it portable.

What you’ll love: This stapler is great for packing in a bag with its slim design, and it offers the ability to be battery or outlet-powered. It also features an adjustable depth guide for multiple paper sizes and an easy quick-loading staple sheet compartment for the utmost simplicity.

What you should consider: This model isn’t as fast at stapling as other models on the market, and it is a little more likely to jam than heavy-duty models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

EcoElectronix EX-25 Automatic Heavy-Duty Electric Stapler

What you need to know: Buyers who can afford to pay just a few dollars extra may consider splurging on this premium heavy-duty stapler from EcoElectronix, with dual power and up to 30 sheets of stapling.

What you’ll love: The EX-25 heavy-duty stapler can be run using an AC adapter or six AA batteries. This model also includes a lifetime warranty and comes with 210 included staples.

What you should consider: Many buyers complained this model was louder than the product listing made it seem like it would be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

