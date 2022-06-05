Which gift for BTS fans is best?

The seven-member Korean-pop group BTS emerged in 2013 with its first album, “2 Cool 4 Skool.” The boy band rose to stardom almost immediately, with a huge international fan base and a performance at the Grammy Awards. Its followers range from casual fans to die-hard members of the BTS “Army.”

Best gifts for BTS fans

Best BTS backpack

Snoa BTS Backpack

What you need to know: This black nylon waterproof backpack with multiple pockets and a matching hat is perfect for BTS fans who want to show their allegiance.

What you’ll love: The stylish backpack is emblazoned with a blue-and-pink gradient BTS logo and includes three front pockets, two side pockets and a main compartment that holds a laptop pocket. The straps can be easily adjusted to fit your preferences.

What you should consider: The pink keychain in the photo is not included with your purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best BTS blanket

Aoxinquiji K-pop Dynamite Ultra-soft Fleece Blanket

What you need to know: It’s a premium fleece blanket featuring all the members of BTS and their signatures.

What you’ll love: This high-quality blanket is available in your choice of three backgrounds featuring BTS members and three sizes, up to 80-by-60 inches. Use it as a throw blanket on the couch or a comforter for the bed. The blanket is machine washable and can go in the dryer.

What you should consider: Several reviewers mentioned the blanket was thinner than they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best BTS card game

Mattel Giant Uno BTS Card Game

What you need to know: This unique twist on the classic Uno game has oversized cards featuring images of BTS.

What you’ll love: Great for any BTS fan, young or old, this Uno deck contains 108 cards and a set of instructions. It can be played with as few as two and as many as 10 players. The first player to get rid of their cards wins.

What you should consider: The size of the cards makes them difficult to shuffle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best fan gift set

Whaletill BTS Fans Bangtan Boys Bag Gift Set

What you need to know: This incredible gift set for BTS’ biggest fans includes a drawstring bag, face masks and 50 stickers.

What you’ll love: This well-stocked gift set also includes a lanyard, two cotton face masks, a keychain, a logo necklace, seven bracelets, two phone ring holders and two packs of button pins, all featuring images of the members. The drawstring bag measures 13.4-by-15.7 inches, big enough to hold the entire set.

What you should consider: A couple of reviewers complained the face masks were too large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best BTS socks

Like the Starz Women’s K-Pop BTS TXT Cartoon Character Socks

What you need to know: This is an adorable set of seven BTS cartoon character socks, one for every day of the week.

What you’ll love: These high-quality cotton-polyester blend socks feature a different color and cartoon version of each band member. They are light enough to be worn with winter boots but thick enough to keep your feet warm. These socks are made in Korea and best for women’s shoe size 6-10.

What you should consider: Several reviewers mentioned the socks were smaller than advertised.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best BTS fashion doll

BTS J-Hope Idol Doll

What you need to know: It’s a fully articulated J-Hope doll in a custom suit and can stand on its own.

What you’ll love: This carefully sculpted doll resembles dance captain, rapper and songwriter J-Hope and is complete with rooted hair to look more realistic. Its 11 points of articulation ensure that you can move J-Hope into a variety of different poses and practice his dance moves. All seven members are available for purchase.

What you should consider: The doll only comes with one outfit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best BTS diamond painting kit

JikMin DIY 5D Diamond Painting Kits for Adults

What you need to know: This is a high-quality diamond painting kit measuring 12-by-18 inches with easy-to-follow instructions.

What you’ll love: Use the point pen to place each individual diamond in this beautiful photo of all seven BTS members. Each hole is assigned a number that corresponds to a diamond color.

What you should consider: You may want to cover it with varnish when finished to ensure the diamonds remain in place.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best BTS book

“The Big Book of BTS: The Deluxe Unofficial Bangtan Book” by Katy Sprinkel

What you need to know: It’s a behind-the-scenes look at the hottest K-pop band in history, including in-depth interviews and never-before-seen photos.

What you’ll love: It’s ideal for the fan who knows all the facts and the fan who wants to know everything. This comprehensive hardcover book covers the history of the band behind the music and offers full profiles of each of the band members. It’s also available on Kindle.

What you should consider: A few buyers mentioned their books weren’t packaged properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best BTS action figures

Xiaohuanxiong BTS Collection Action Figure Toy Set

What you need to know: This adorable set of action figures includes each member of BTS with vivid colors and special attention to detail.

What you’ll love: These durable figurines can be used for regular play, or as cake or cupcake toppers. The figures measure 3 inches and are made from high-quality plastic.

What you should consider: The heads are packaged separately from the bodies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best BTS nightlight

Yaneng K-Pop BTS USB Acrylic LED Nightlight

What you need to know: This acrylic light-up nightlight comes in the shape of an official BTS light stick.

What you’ll love: It provides soft lighting and can be powered via USB or AA batteries. Change to your choice of eight colors simply by touching the base.

What you should consider: Batteries are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

