Which sensory bin ideas are best for everyone to enjoy?

Sensory bins provide an engaging way for children and adults to safely interact with their environment. Fill a designated sensory bin with materials like water or sand to promote tactile exploration. The bins help to contain the potential mess into a designated area and also encourage curiosity and mental development. You can also upgrade and change the materials in the bins over time in order to retain the interest of children.

What are sensory bins?

Much like sensory toys, sensory bins can enrich the education of children through tactile exploration. They are usually made from plastic and can be seasonally themed or specifically designed with a school subject in mind. The bins are usually inexpensive, depending on the content and size of the actual bins.

Useful sensory bin items

Common sensory bin items range from water to sand to even rice or seeds. The content of the bins really depends on the theme and age range of the intended children. Smaller items that could pose as choking hazards are not recommended for younger children.

Age range of sensory bins

Sensory bins do not have a strict age range. The bins can change and vary depending on interest and age. Bins work best for most children over the age of 18 months old. However, even adults can interact with sensory bins that are specifically designed with adult interests and creativity in mind.

What you need for DIY sensory bins

Sensory bins work best with a combination of materials and accessories, such as spoons or rakes. The bins vary depending on personal interest and the amount of allotted space. Smaller and lighter sensory bins work best in areas that are multifunctional such as a dinner table or desk.

Homemade sensory bins work best for people interested in a creative and personalized experience. The bins can include plastic figurines or even natural material such as plants or wood, depending on preference. There are no strict rules to the requirements of a sensory bin, so feel free to get creative and include items that offer interesting textures.

What you need to buy

Rubbermaid Leak-Proof Brilliance Food Storage Set

This set includes two plastic containers that can hold just under 10 cups of food. The leak-proof clear containers are stackable and resistant to stains, so they are perfect for starting off your DIY sensory bin.

Where to buy: Amazon

Kinetic Sand The Original Moldable Sensory Play Sand

This play sand comes in reusable plastic bags with 2 pounds of kinetic sand, which is available in five different colors. The sand is non-toxic and recommended for children over the age of 4 years old.

Where to buy: Amazon and Macy’s

Water Beads Pack

This set includes 30,000 small water beads with 15 larger water beads. The beads can be placed in water to expand. The longer they are left in water, the bigger they will grow! The set also includes additional accessories, such as shovels and a tweezer.

Where to buy: Amazon

Mont Pleasant Montessori Toys Sensory Bin Toys

This toy set is made from beech wood and is not recommended for wet areas or extensive sun exposure. Toys like tongs and cups can all be conveniently stored in a drawstring bag.

Where to buy: Amazon

Best premade sensory bins for kids

If you’re not in a DIY mood, there are also plenty of premade sets available that will let kids get to exploring right away. These sets generally include plastic figurines, sand, water and other creative accessories.

Top premade sensory bins for kids

Creativity for Kids Sensory Bin Ocean and Sand

This ocean themed sensory bin includes water beads, sensory sand and additional accessories like sand molds and toy ocean animals. The set comes in a plastic bin that includes a lid for easy storage and preventing potential spills.

Where to buy: Amazon

Dinosaur Play Sand Kit

This set includes two bags of non-toxic sand. It also includes 34 toy pieces, such as 10 toy dinosaurs that can all be stored in the portable bin.

Where to buy: Amazon

National Geographic Ocean Play Sand

This blue kinetic sand is attracted to the other sand particles and not clothing or skin. The set includes six different molds for shaping sand within the ocean-themed diorama.

Where to buy: Amazon

Kookaroo Sensory Play Bin

This set includes both a wooden sensory tray and nine wooden tools, such as a scoop and bowl. The items are smooth, splinter-free and designed with children on the autism spectrum in mind.

Where to buy: Amazon

Best premade sensory bin for adults

Sensory bins for adults and older children can provide a sense of relaxation and promote creativity. If you would like a more playful or creative bin, repurposing a bin designed for children is also an option.

Top premade sensory bin for adults

Kinetic Sand Kalm Zen Box Set for Adults

This set includes 2 pounds of sand with a rolling ball and shifter accessory. The kinetic sand is made from non-toxic, hypoallergenic material and natural sand. Zen Box keeps presentation in mind with a sophisticated design that makes the sensory bin a nice object to leave out on a desk.

Where to buy: Amazon

