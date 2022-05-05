Which Adidas water bottle is best?

Whether you’re working out or working on the computer, drinking water throughout the day is essential to a healthy lifestyle. As the saying, “Out of sight, out of mind,” suggests, carrying a water bottle with you is the best way to remember to stay hydrated.

Adidas is a trusted brand known for its quality sportswear and equipment, including water bottles. So if you’re looking for an insulated water bottle that’s a convenient size to keep with you all day, the Adidas 1-Liter Stainless Steel Water Bottle is an ideal choice.

What to know before you buy an Adidas water bottle

Water bottle materials

These are the most popular materials used for water bottles:

Plastic bottles are popular in sports, partially due to being lightweight, convenient to carry and affordable. They come in several types, such as a squeeze bottle, and many lid options. Some appreciate plastic water bottles since they’re usually freezer-friendly. However, they don’t tend to last quite as long as other materials. Stainless steel : The majority of Adidas water bottles are made from stainless steel. They are heavier than plastic ones, tend to be more expensive and can get dented if dropped. However, stainless steel water bottles can be insulated, which keeps your drink cold or hot.

: The majority of Adidas water bottles are made from stainless steel. They are heavier than plastic ones, tend to be more expensive and can get dented if dropped. However, stainless steel water bottles can be insulated, which keeps your drink cold or hot. Glass: While glass bottles are best for those concerned about the environment since most glass is infinitely recyclable, they’re the most fragile and inconvenient. Since they break, they’re not recommended for hiking, running or sports.

Water bottle benefits

Regardless of material, there are many benefits to owning a reusable water bottle.

Environment: They’re better for the environment than single-use plastic water bottles, which take more oil to produce and are difficult to biodegrade.

They’re better for the environment than single-use plastic water bottles, which take more oil to produce and are difficult to biodegrade. Hydration: You’re more likely to drink water if you always keep a water bottle with you.

You’re more likely to drink water if you always keep a water bottle with you. Cost-effectiveness: Those who frequently buy single-use plastic water bottles can save money using reusable water bottles.

Those who frequently buy single-use plastic water bottles can save money using reusable water bottles. Versatility: Reusable water bottles come in all shapes, sizes and designs.

What to look for in a quality Adidas water bottle

Size

Adidas water bottles start at 20 ounces (600 ml) and go up to 64 ounces (2 L). When deciding on an appropriate size, it’s essential to determine how you’ll use your bottle. For example, if you’ll be carrying it around all day, you probably don’t want a 2-liter bottle that will be extremely heavy once filled. However, if you won’t be near a water refill station, a bottle with a large capacity will keep you hydrated until you can refill it.

Lid

One of the most critical parts of a water bottle is the lid, since it determines how you’ll get your water. Do you want a straw, a squeeze bottle or a twist-off spout? Squeeze bottles are convenient for sporting events where you need to be quick and don’t have time to screw off a cap. The most common lid used on Adidas water bottles is a twist-off spout. However, they also offer a flip-up straw lid. Water bottles with a straw are popular, but they’re difficult to keep clean.

Insulation

If you want your hot or cold liquids to stay at temperature, you’ll need an insulated bottle. However, it’s important to note that insulated bottles tend to be heavier than plastic ones. Most stainless steel ones offered by Adidas specify that they’ll keep liquid cold for 24 hours and warm for 12 hours.

How much you can expect to spend on an Adidas water bottle

Depending on the material and size, Adidas water bottles can cost between $8-$50.

Adidas water bottle FAQ

Is my Adidas water bottle dishwasher-safe?

A. Putting your water bottle in the dishwasher can warp or ruin your Adidas water bottle. The Adidas website recommends hand-washing your Adidas water bottle.

Why are Adidas water bottles BPA-free?

A. Bisphenol A, better known as BPA, is an industrial chemical used to manufacture many plastic items. While we’re not sure of all the effects BPA has on our health, water bottles that contain BPA could leach chemicals into your water. For this reason, most Adidas water bottles are BPA-free.

What’s the best Adidas water bottle to buy?

Top Adidas water bottle

Adidas 1-Liter Stainless Steel Water Bottle

What you need to know: With its double-wall construction, this water bottle will keep all 32 ounces of your beverage hot or cold all day.

What you’ll love: A convenient hook lets you clip it onto your gym bag or backpack. It keeps liquid hot for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours. Plus, it’s BPA-free, and the lid is interchangeable with those of all Adidas steel bottles.

What you should consider: Users have reported that while the bottle is heavy-duty, the lid is likely to crack if dropped.

Where to buy: Sold by Adidas, Kohl’s and Amazon

Top Adidas water bottle for the money

Adidas Stadium Plastic Water Bottle

What you need to know: This affordable bottle is easy to squeeze and ideal for staying hydrated during practices and on the go.

What you’ll love: It’s odor-resistant, stain-resistant and BPA-free. It also comes with convenient ounce and millimeter markings to keep track of liquid intake and is an ideal size to fit in backpacks.

What you should consider: Since it’s made of plastic, a few reviewers noticed a plastic-like smell or taste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Adidas 2-Liter Stainless Steel Water Bottle

What you need to know: Those looking to increase their liquid intake will appreciate this large bottle that will require fewer refills throughout the day.

What you’ll love: This bottle will keep liquids cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. It’s made of double-walled 18/8 stainless steel and has a new lid for increased durability and impact resistance.

What you should consider: When full, it might be too heavy to carry around. It’s also too large to fit in cupholders.

Where to buy: Sold by Adidas and Kohl’s

