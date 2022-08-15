When a precise temperature is needed but you don’t want to monitor the cooking process, a sous vide machine can help.

Which Anova sous vide is best?

Sous vide cooking uses a low, consistent temperature of water that gently circulates around food in a sealed bag. This helps you cook at an even temperature to achieve perfect results every time.

Because most home cooks have neither the space nor the funds for a professional immersion circulator, a sous-vide machine that clamps on the side of a large pot is a great solution. This gently heats the water and swirls it around the food for more precise cooking. If you want to take your game to the next level and cook like the professionals, the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro is the tool for you.

What to know before you buy an Anova sous vide

Maximum temperature

While most sous vide cooking occurs at 135 to 180 degrees, it can be nice to have a machine that can go higher on the rare occasion that it’s needed. Anova sous vide machines have a maximum temperature of 185-200 degrees.

The gallons per minute (GPM) also influences the maximum temperature. The higher this number, the faster your water comes to temperature for cooking.

Wattage

Anova sous vide machines for the home cook range in power from 750 to 1,200 watts. The more powerful the machine, the faster you’ll be able to heat the immersion bath. The downside of selecting a sous vide tool that has too many watts is that cooking for longer than an hour or two can cause evaporation in the bath. This might leave your food high and dry.

Water capacity

This is the measure of how many gallons or liters of water a sous vide tool can heat. Water capacity is sometimes included in this measurement, too. Anova sous vide tools can heat anywhere from 3 to 26 gallons of water.

What to look for in a quality Anova sous vide

Connected to an app

With thousands of recipes to choose from, even the most inexperienced home cook can make something delicious. The Anova app connects directly to their sous vide machine and can be used to monitor time and temperature.

Precision

Your cook is only as good as the precision of your temperature. The difference between a steak that is medium and one that is medium well is only five degrees. Anova sous vides are accurate to one-tenth of a degree.

The adjustable clamp also lets you move the tool up and down in the water. This helps keep the temperature stable.

Easy to read

The Anova display sits on top of the machine and is clear and simple to read. Set it manually — or, for even more hands-free cooking, connect to the app.

How much you can expect to spend on an Anova sous vide

The price varies depending on the machine’s ability to heat water quickly and keep it for longer at temperature. Expect to spend around $150-$400.

Anova sous vide FAQ

Do Anova sous vide machines come with a warranty?

A. Anova is committed to creating reliable tools for home cooks. All Anova sous vide machines come with a 100-day money back guarantee.

What can you make with a sous vide machine?

A. Sous vide cooking is remarkably versatile. You can cook:

Meat: If cooking steak to the perfect temperature has always been a struggle for you, a sous vide machine can help. Setting the temperature to the level of doneness you prefer ensures a perfect cook.

If cooking steak to the perfect temperature has always been a struggle for you, a sous vide machine can help. Setting the temperature to the level of doneness you prefer ensures a perfect cook. Fish: For flaky fish that isn’t dry or chalky, add fish to a bag with olive oil and your preferred seasoning, then set your sous vide to 118 degrees for 30 minutes.

For flaky fish that isn’t dry or chalky, add fish to a bag with olive oil and your preferred seasoning, then set your sous vide to 118 degrees for 30 minutes. Vegetables: Vegetables require higher temperatures but some have shorter cook times. For example, asparagus is perfectly done in 10 minutes at 180 degrees, but beets need a three-hour bath at 185 degrees.

Vegetables require higher temperatures but some have shorter cook times. For example, asparagus is perfectly done in 10 minutes at 180 degrees, but beets need a three-hour bath at 185 degrees. Eggs: Eggs are the easiest of all because they do not require a vacuum-sealed bag to cook. For poached eggs, set the temperature to 154 degrees and cook for 45 minutes. Cool them completely before serving.

What’s the best Anova sous vide to buy?

Top Anova sous vide

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro

What you need to know: It brings chef-level precision to your home kitchen.

What you’ll love: It quickly heats up to 100 liters of water in a covered container and can run for at least 10,000 hours straight with 1,200 watts of power. It’s accurate to one-tenth of a degree up to197 degrees. It’s made of stainless steel and drop tested for durability. It’s available in two colors and it’s Wi-Fi enabled so you can start and control dinner from your phone.

What you should consider: At almost 14 inches tall, it takes up a lot of space in the drawer. Make sure you have room to store it when not in use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sur la Table

Top Anova sous vide for the money

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker

What you need to know: This can create a delicious meal for up to eight people.

What you’ll love: It has 1,000 watts of power and the same accuracy as its professional counterpart. It is water resistant and can still function if accidentally fully submerged. Cook for up to 5,000 hours.

What you should consider: As with other Wi-Fi-connected models, this can be challenging to connect to.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Anova Culinary Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker

What you need to know: This is perfect for couples or for one adventurous home cook.

What you’ll love: It heats water up to 190 degrees and can hold it for 99 continuous hours. It has 750 watts of power and connects to Bluetooth. Automatic temperature monitoring and a built-in timer make cooking easier. This model is two inches shorter than the original machine and fits in smaller spaces.

What you should consider: It is less powerful than other sous vide machines, so it takes a bit longer to heat the circulating water.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

