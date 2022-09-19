Charcuterie boards are often presented as appetizers. However, you can also serve them as the main course at gatherings that call for light meals.

A charcuterie board is a sophisticated way to serve a variety of foods

If you are searching for a unique way to serve appetizers or light fare at your next get-together, you may want to put together a charcuterie board. Charcuterie consists of meats, cheeses and other foods presented on a serving board. It is easy to prepare, doesn’t require cooking and is often served with wine.

In addition to including foods that are perfect for fall and satisfying to guests, you’ll need a few items to make your charcuterie board a success. The CTFT Cheese/Charcuterie Board and Knife Set, Amazingware 8-Inch Porcelain Plates and the Oster Rechargeable Wine Opener are three of 10 items we reviewed in this article.

The meaning of charcuterie

The term charcuterie is French and refers to meats that are cured. Because they are pre-cooked and preserved, they are served cold. Bacon, pate, sausage, ham and other preserved meats and cold cuts are commonly included on a charcuterie board.

Putting together a charcuterie board

While a charcuterie board centers around different types of cooked, cold meats, there are other foods to include that complement each other. Cheeses, nuts, olives, pickles, fresh and dried fruits, raw vegetables, jams, jellies, spreads, sauces and dips are popular items to include. Crackers or bread are often added to accompany the other foods.

When choosing foods for fall, it’s best to opt for those with bold flavors in an array of rich colors to fit the season. However, you can customize your charcuterie board with any items you prefer to fit you and your guests’ preferences.

Arranging the items on a serving platter is key to creating an attractive and appetizing appearance. There are no set rules to designing charcuterie delicacies, but slicing foods in different thicknesses and shapes and alternating them in various ways will create a beautiful board.

Choosing a wine to go with your charcuterie board is also a matter of preference. As a rule of thumb, red wine such as merlot or cabernet sauvignon pair nicely with a fall charcuterie board.

Products you’ll need for a charcuterie board

The key component of a charcuterie board is a board designed for serving different types of food. Models that are ideal for this purpose may be referred to as serving or cheese boards and are typically made of wood such as bamboo that’s sustainable and simple to clean. Boards that are stone are also available. Both natural materials add to the character of serving charcuterie.

You can also use various serving platters and trays made of other materials. One of the most important factors to consider is size. The serving board you choose should be large enough to fit enough food to serve all of your guests.

When putting together charcuterie fare, you’ll need a sharp chef’s knife to slice the food for the board and a wine opener for the wine you plan to serve.

Serving the food requires utensils and a few kitchen tools. These include small forks, spoons, knives and cheese cutters. Some charcuterie boards come with these utensils, but you can also purchase them separately.

Flatware will come in handy for guests to use as they indulge in the meats, cheeses and more. Small dessert-size plates, napkins and wine glasses will complete the charcuterie board experience.

Top items you’ll need for a fall charcuterie board

CTFT Cheese/Charcuterie Board and Knife Set

This bamboo board is one of our favorites for its spacious surface and accessories, including cheese picks, cheese knives and two small ceramic bowls. It also has two side drawers and a removable plate that’s made of slate.

Sold by Amazon

Bambusi Cheese/Charcuterie Board and Knife Set

Made of bamboo, this board comes with useful tools for hosting an event with a charcuterie board. It includes a wine opener and cheese knives that fit neatly in the on-board drawer.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Prep and Savour Cheese Board/Charcuterie Platter Set

A large design, cheese tools and two drawers make this model ideal for accommodating numerous types of foods for a charcuterie board. It’s made of durable bamboo and comes with a slate plate.

Sold by Wayfair

Linwnil 12-Piece Charcuterie Utensil Set

Not all charcuterie boards come with utensils. This set has the tools you’ll need at your next gathering, including spoons, forks, cheese knives and a cheese fork.

Sold by Amazon

Ruvanti Multi-Color Cloth Napkins

These cloth napkins are made of a durable cotton-polyester blend that holds up well to repeated laundering. They are available in a choice of colors.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Victorinox Fibrox Pro 8-Inch Chef’s Knife

Although it’s available at an affordable price, this knife is strong and easy to sharpen. It features a handle that’s easy to grip and resists slipping during use.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Amazingware 8-Inch Porcelain Plates

These small plates are 8 inches in size, which is perfect for serving food from a charcuterie board. The set includes six plates made of porcelain with eye-catching patterns.

Sold by Amazon

Lenox Portola 65-Piece Flatware Set

Crafted by a top manufacturer, this sleek flatware set comes with 65 pieces, including 12 place settings and a hostess set. The pieces are made of 18/10 stainless steel and are backed by a lifetime warranty.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Oster Rechargeable Wine Wine Opener

This wine opener easily opens bottles, as it’s powered by a rechargeable battery and has a simplistic design that’s straightforward to operate. It looks great too.

Sold by Amazon

Schott Zwiesel Pure Light-Bodied Red Wine Glasses, Set of 6

Some wine glasses are ideal for serving red wine, like this set of six features a shape that allows the wine to breathe. They are crafted of crystal that’s notably clear and durable.

Sold by Sur la table

